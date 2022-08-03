DeSantis says doctors 'need to get sued' if they 'disfigure' kids with gender dysphoria

Read on cbs4local.com
Related
cbs4local.com
Governor Abbott says the first group of migrants have arrived in New York City
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the first group of migrants have just arrived in New York City. According to the press release, the migrants will now have a drop-off location as part of the Governor’s response to the open border policies. "Because of President...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County County looks to collect outstanding tax balances from mobile homes
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Treasurer’s Office is looking for mobile homes with outstanding property tax balances. Owners are encouraged to contact the office to avoid further collection efforts. Currently, there are over $3.5 million of uncollected property tax revenues from manufactured...
Comments / 0