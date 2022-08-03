ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Dare County in need of volunteer firefighters

Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Grayling Arnell Daniels

Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8

The inaugural Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8, with roughly a dozen musicians and bands, more than 25 art vendors, and plenty of entertainment for music fans of all tastes. The festival, which has been in the works for a few months, is the...
SALVO, NC
Marian Hope Dough

MANTEO — Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
MANTEO, NC

