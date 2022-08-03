Read on islandfreepress.org
Dare County in need of volunteer firefighters
Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
Grayling Arnell Daniels
Our Lord and Savior called his beloved child Grayling Arnell Daniels, caring brother, uncle, cousin, and friend home. He left this world suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home in Williamston, NC. Grayling was a native of Manteo, NC. He was born March 6, 1962, to the late...
Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8
The inaugural Shake Hatteras Music Festival is coming to Salvo on Monday, August 8, with roughly a dozen musicians and bands, more than 25 art vendors, and plenty of entertainment for music fans of all tastes. The festival, which has been in the works for a few months, is the...
Dare County Library Announces “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program Final Week Events
Dare County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is coming to a close next week. All summer long, this free program has attracted hundreds of children to library programs—and, more importantly, kept them reading while they are out of school for the summer!. “Oceans...
Marian Hope Dough
MANTEO — Marian Hope Dough, 86, of Manteo, NC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Hope leaves behind her devoted husband of 51 years, Walter Allen Dough; sister and best friend, Kathy Spencer; a loving granddaughter, Tabitha Collins (Darius); grandson, Mikey Sawyer; great-grandson, Dawson Rowland; great-granddaughter, Mallory Sawyer; daughter, Johnna Bonet; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
