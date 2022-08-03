Virtual Lectures from SB Botanic Garden on Friday Aug. 19 and Sept. 16

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on August 2, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. August has always been a funny month for me. When I was a kid, I spent my Augusts trying to soak up every last bit of summer while also squeezing three months of summer reading into a couple of weeks. It’s funny to reflect back on that time, because I really did not enjoy summer reading. I didn’t like being told what to read, and especially not during my vacation. Yet once I was grown and no longer had required reading, I sort of missed the structure of having my next book already chosen for me, and I really missed the class discussions. I think this is why I love book clubs so much.

