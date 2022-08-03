Virtual Lectures from SB Botanic Garden on Friday Aug. 19 and Sept. 16

Read on www.independent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bike Path Needs
As an avid cyclist, I am grateful for the many local road and bike path improvements that have been accomplished the past few years. However, I wish to bring a couple of things to the attention to the powers that be:. (1) The new bike path in Carpinteria that passes...
Santa Barbara Independent
All Booked | My Love for Book Clubs
This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on August 2, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. August has always been a funny month for me. When I was a kid, I spent my Augusts trying to soak up every last bit of summer while also squeezing three months of summer reading into a couple of weeks. It’s funny to reflect back on that time, because I really did not enjoy summer reading. I didn’t like being told what to read, and especially not during my vacation. Yet once I was grown and no longer had required reading, I sort of missed the structure of having my next book already chosen for me, and I really missed the class discussions. I think this is why I love book clubs so much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title
An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter. For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas. In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team...
Comments / 0