Former Athens City Schools administrator sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
Man charged with capital murder in July Huntsville shooting
Police were called to the 1300-block of Lancewood Drive shortly after midnight on July 29.
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
AG’s office: We didn’t hide witness investigation
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is now claiming that it didn’t conceal an investigation into one of the state’s star witnesses in the public corruption trial of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. In a court filing this week in Blakely’s appeal of his conviction, the state...
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
Lincoln County, Tenn.: Results from the Aug. 4 primary election
Voters in Lincoln County, Tennessee, headed out to the polls Thursday to let their voices be heard in the 2022 primary election. Find the results below. Click here to find results for all Tennessee counties. Governor. GOP: Bill Lee, unopposed. Dem: Jason Brantley Martin, 48%; Carnita Faye Atwater, 31%; JB...
Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside. It's unclear that person's condition, but...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Man arrested after stealing vehicles, an ambulance, and fire truck in Limestone County
30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, of Meridianville, is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and fire truck. It all started in Athens where police say they were called to Circle K on Highway 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes. Hayes attempted to steal a...
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Jackson County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
A Dutton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his connection to two bank robberies.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
