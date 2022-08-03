Read on www.seehafernews.com
Two Rivers to Hold Public Hearing Regarding ATV/UTV Use on City Streets
For the past several months, Two Rivers City Officials have debated whether or not ATVs and UTVs should be allowed on city streets. Now it’s time for the public to chime in. On Monday, August 15th, a public hearing has been announced for residents to let their opinions on the topic be heard.
Health Department and Healthiest Manitowoc County to Host Community Health Meetings
The Manitowoc County Health Department and Healthiest Manitowoc County are hosting a series of community meetings as the final piece of the 2022 Community Health Assessment. This is an opportunity for Manitowoc County residents to actively engage in shaping the community’s health and make Manitowoc a healthier place for all.
City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On
The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Cops & Bobbers to be Featured At Manitowoc Fish & Game Meeting
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has scheduled its next meeting for Wednesday, August 10th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cabin #1. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Travis Aleff is the scheduled speaker for the August meeting and his topic will be the Cops & Bobbers program.
HFM & Richardson Community Hospice Enter Agreement
Holy Family Memorial and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice have ironed out a preferred provider agreement for hospice services. Steve Little, President of HFM-part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, tells Seehafer News the goal is to increase the level of service and the quality of hospice care in Manitowoc County and surrounding counties.
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Two area farmer’s markets sold peas that have infected people with Salmonella. Click here to learn more. – The Capitol Civic Center Board of Directors has named their first ever female president. Click here to see who now holds the position. – The 2022 iteration of EAA AirVenture...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
Three injured in Plymouth crash
Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke Care
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital has received recognition from the American Heart Association. The Sheboygan hospital was honored with the AHA’s Silver Plus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to stroke patients. In a news release, St. Nicholas Hospital explained that stroke is...
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
Manitowoc County Youth Sports to Host Tournaments Next Two Saturdays
The Manitowoc County Youth Sports organization has announced its’ Tournament schedule for the next two weekends. As part of the 61st year of County Youth Sports, the first portion of the tourney tomorrow (August 6th) is going to be played in the Village of Cleveland. The schedule includes the...
Legion State Champs Eliminated At Great Lakes Regional
A hugely successful summer baseball season has come to an end in Michigan for the Manitowoc American Legion varsity team. Legion Post-88 dropped a pair of very competitive games Thursday (August 4th) at the Great Lakes Regional Tournament in Midland, Michigan. The Wisconsin Triple A champs were edged by Illinois...
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
World Renowned Disc Golfers Compete in Manitowoc This Weekend
Some of the best disc golfers in the world took time out of their busy day yesterday to help teach people the finer points of the game at Silver Creek Park. The participants ranged in age from the very young to senior citizens. The clinic was held in advance of...
Bandits Look To Advance To Shoreland Finals Tonight
In local Amateur Baseball tonight, the Manitowoc Bandits can close out their Shoreland League semifinal playoff series against Denmark with a win. The Bandits play host to the Devilsbears in a 7:30 first pitch at Municipal Field. Manitowoc took game-1 of the best of three series 8-to-6 at Denmark Wednesday...
Manitowoc County Mariners Open Playoffs Today
In Semi-Pro Football this weekend, the Manitowoc County Mariners open playoff action this afternoon (August 6th) at Ron Rubick Municipal Field in the Northern Lights Football League. The 3rd seeded Mariners come into the action with an 8-and-2 record and their first round opponent, the Wisconsin Ravens are 6-4. Kickoff...
