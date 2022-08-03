Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive

Read on www.waaytv.com
Man charged with capital murder following deadly July shooting in Huntsville
On Sunday the Huntsville Police Department announced they've charged 32-year-old Curtis Kwame Pickett with capital murder following a deadly shooting in July. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lancewood Dr. killing 35-year-old Tiffani Cole. HPD investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting. Pickett was booked into...
Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside. It's unclear that person's condition, but...
Man dead after Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was attempting to stop a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation near the intersection of County Roads 217 and 214 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle, ambulance, then firetruck in Limestone County
A Meridianville man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle, ambulance and firetruck. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes stole a vehicle in Athens before wrecking it on Highway 31 near Pryor Field Airport. Around 1:00 Sunday morning Athens-Limestone EMS was traveling in the area and...
Huntsville Police searching for man accused of cutting homeowners after they found him in closet
Two people have been taken to the hospital after Huntsville police say a man jumped out of their closet and cut them. The Huntsville Police Department said homeowners called them to the 6,600 block of Steeplechase Drive about 1:07 p.m. Friday. The homeowners discovered a man hiding inside a closet...
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
1 injured in Huntsville motorcycle crash
Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
VIDEO: Employee injured after fireworks veer into crowd at Trash Pandas game
A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Sheriff arrests 3 in Scottsboro tattoo shop on drug charges
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Sheriff’s officials say they found multiple drugs at a Scottsboro tattoo shop. Jackson County And Scottsboro officers searched the SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. They say they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana plus drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Ashley Wayne...
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
