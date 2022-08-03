2024 Hyundai Kona EV Coming With Tucson Styling Cues

Read on carbuzz.com
New Toyota Tacoma Will Be Land Cruiser Tough, 1,200-HP Rivian Off-Roader Coming, VW ID.4 Drops Below $30K: Cold Start
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
Toyota's Chief Engineer Wanted A Diesel Tundra
The old Toyota Tundra was getting long in the tooth. But when Toyota unveiled a new one, it didn't just shift the bar for the Japanese automaker, it completely reset our expectations. In one fell swoop, Toyota's F-150 rival had moved to a modular platform and adopted turbochargers, hybridization, and coil spring suspension at all corners.
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
insideevs.com
BMW's Neue Klasse Of EVs To Debut With Compact Sedan, Sporty SUV
BMW has provided a significant update regarding its upcoming Neue Klasse (New Class) of electric vehicles that will debut in 2025. During BMW Group's Q2 2022 conference call on August 3, CEO Oliver Zipse made several comments about the Neue Klasse, chief of which was confirmation that the next-generation EV family will debut in compact sedan and sporty SUV body styles.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4: Comparing the Small SUVs On Paper
The rivalry between the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 is as fierce as any other, with both having helped kick off the compact, car-based crossover trend back in the late 1990s. But in recent years the CR-V has held an advantage, besting the RAV4 in comparison tests, our compact crossover rankings—and winning our SUV of the Year trophy (twice!). For 2023, the plot twists as Honda reveals the new sixth-generation CR-V. But the current fifth-generation RAV4, which went on sale in 2019, isn't exactly stale. How do the features and specs of these super-popular small SUVs compare? Read on, and you'll see that the rivalry remains.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Toyota Agrees To Pay For GR86 Owner's Failed Engine
In case you've been out of the automotive loop this week, Toyota has found itself in hot water over a denied warranty claim on the Toyota GR86. Blake Alvarado took his 86 to the track, as one does. A few days later, Blake suffered catastrophic engine failure. Upon asking a dealer for his boxer motor to be covered under warranty, the request was denied based on the photo below, with the dealer saying his use of the car on track was grounds to deny the claim.
Lamborghinis Will Have Loud Combustion Engines For Many Years To Come
Lamborghini is preparing for an electric future but has no plans to abandon the combustion engine just yet. In fact, the Raging Bull is already working on solutions to guarantee its longevity for many years to come. Speaking with TechCrunch, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn't see the supercar maker as...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Watch The 2024 Kia EV9 On The Move
Kia has come a long way in the past 20 years. The recently introduced Niro EV and the impressive EV6 are proof of this. The duo boast class-leading characteristics, impressive performance, and plenty of tech and style. What's more, they're symbols of Kia's electric ambitions. Aside from battery-powered commercial vehicles, the Korean brand plans to take the fight to Range-Rover with its upcoming EV9 electric SUV.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Colorado Gas Station Posts Fuel Prices Next To EV Charging Prices
We all discuss the cost savings during endless EV versus gas-powered vehicle debates. CarBuzz also pointed out how Americans were measuring mileage wrong for EV cars but now one gas station with charging spots has really simplified it for the public. The Choice Market station in Denver, Colorado built digital signage showing current rates for EV kW charging, and now it's even more of a gap than we've seen versus gallons of gas over the past couple years.
