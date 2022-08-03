ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence air quality dips over last 3 days

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRYOg_0h3SsxXT00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Air quality in Florence has dipped over the last few days, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.

The index, which tracks how fires impact air quality, has placed the surrounding area in the “moderate” category. The monitoring system recommends for people who are considered “unusually sensitive” to stay inside.

The monitor is located at Williams Middle School.

The air quality dropped late Sunday night, according to the index, with quality improving later in the day before dipping again on Monday. It temporarily improved again on Tuesday, and returned to the moderate category at about 10 p.m.

A fire was detected at about noon Wednesday near Hassie Road, north of West Highway 76, according to the index.

Air quality in the Myrtle Beach area has not been impacted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
North, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
WECT

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Dips#The U S Air Quality#Williams Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Ex-Scotland High School athlete has amputation surgery following boating crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Laurinburg native and incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday evening, according to his mother. Byrd, who attended Scotland County High School, has now undergone nine surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July. “Parker did well through surgery,” […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Parents looking for cheaper school supplies

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information on school shopping lists. SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County parents are ready to send their children back to school. Joseph Watts, the manager of the Walmart in Surfside Beach, said parents are searching for less expensive items this year. The National Retail Federation […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
LUMBERTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police search for person connected to July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials. Neville was last seen driving a light […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Guns and roses? Florence flower shop now selling firearms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You might have heard of “Guns ‘n’ Roses,” but not like this. Consider the Lilies, a popular florist in downtown Florence, is now selling firearms in a new venture called A&J Firearms and Training. At the store, shoppers can find floral arrangements, home décor and a glass case full of pistols. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy