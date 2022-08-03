ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men arrested for stealing cooking oil from Ledyard restaurant

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were found stealing cooking oil from a restaurant, police said.

Ledyard police responded to Village Pizza at 1602 Rt. 12 in Gales Ferry just before 2 a.m. for a possible burglary and found that two men stole cooking oil out of a locked storage tank in the rear lot in the back of the restaurant. Police said the men were heading north on Rt. 12 in a white box truck.

Although officers did not find them in the area, state police located the men on Rt. 12 in the area of Cardinal Lane.

The suspects, 23-year-old Samy Figueroa Sosa and 26-year-old Marichal Reyes (a.k.a. Gerald A. Marichal Reyes), both of Bronx, New York, were arrested and transported to the Ledyard Police Department.

Sosa and Reyes were both charged with accessory, larceny in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and criminal trespass in the third degree. Both men were held on a $25,000 cash bond each and are due in New London court on Wednesday.

