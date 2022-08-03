At Full Capacity for Dogs, the Humane Rescue Alliance “Desperately” Seeks Adopters and Fosters

Read on www.washingtonian.com
WDFW searching for cubs of black bear euthanized following encounter with Whatcom jogger
“It’s very unfortunate. None of us wanted to have to euthanize her. It’s upsetting, and it’s not something we enjoy doing,” game warden says.
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
Astonishing Washington State DOT Video Captures Stampede of 2000 Sheep
Washington State DOT captured 2000 Sheep Rolling Through Blewett Path. A herd of over 2000 sheep made the trek over Blewett Pass and the Washington Department of Transportation managed to get a video of the stampede. 2000 Sheep Create Massive Dust Storm As They Cross Blewett Pass In Washington. The...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
KTVB
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 grows to 106 square miles
The Moose Fire has burned an estimated 68,166 acres -- or about 106 square miles -- since July 17. The fire was 14% contained as of the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘If Daybreak goes away, youth are going to die’: Daybreak team speaks out after DOH files notice of intent to suspend their license
SPOKANE, Wash. – Daybreak Youth Services (DYS) is facing a notice of intent from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) attempting to suspend the facility’s license due to allegations of employee misconduct related to patient boundary concerns. “We feel that we are being bullied by the state...
Washingtonian.com
Finally, a Texas-Style Breakfast Taco Place Is Opening in DC
La Tejana’s weekend pop-ups regularly drew lines down the block for Texas-style breakfast tacos with handmade flour tortillas. Now, couple Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May are finally opening a brick and mortar spot in Mount Pleasant at 7:30 AM on Saturday, August 6. The opening menu will include just five breakfast taco options—including scrambled eggs, bacon, and potatoes or refried pinto beans and cheese—plus chips and queso. More extensive taco offerings, a dinner menu, and margs are coming down the line.
southsoundmag.com
New 'Do Not Flush' Law Goes into Effect
A new state law aimed at stopping the improper disposal of nonflushable products went into effect last month. The law was passed in 2020, with Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle) as the primary sponsor. Effective July 1, the “Do Not Flush” symbol must be on packaging of disposable wipes products sold in Washington, including baby wipes and cleaning wipes.
KUOW
More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state
Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
Chronicle
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
