ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

At Full Capacity for Dogs, the Humane Rescue Alliance “Desperately” Seeks Adopters and Fosters

By Jessica Ruf
Washingtonian.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Landlord#Pet Lover#Full Capacity For Dogs#Washingtonians#Hra
92.9 The Bull

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Pets
Washingtonian.com

Finally, a Texas-Style Breakfast Taco Place Is Opening in DC

La Tejana’s weekend pop-ups regularly drew lines down the block for Texas-style breakfast tacos with handmade flour tortillas. Now, couple Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May are finally opening a brick and mortar spot in Mount Pleasant at 7:30 AM on Saturday, August 6. The opening menu will include just five breakfast taco options—including scrambled eggs, bacon, and potatoes or refried pinto beans and cheese—plus chips and queso. More extensive taco offerings, a dinner menu, and margs are coming down the line.
RESTAURANTS
southsoundmag.com

New 'Do Not Flush' Law Goes into Effect

A new state law aimed at stopping the improper disposal of nonflushable products went into effect last month. The law was passed in 2020, with Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle) as the primary sponsor. Effective July 1, the “Do Not Flush” symbol must be on packaging of disposable wipes products sold in Washington, including baby wipes and cleaning wipes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state

Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent

Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy