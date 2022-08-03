ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vz2Ht_0h3SsXmh00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office suspects Callville Bay Doe, the name the office has given the remains, is estimated to have been between 23 and 38 years old at his or her time of death, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bquTw_0h3SsXmh00
The skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May 2022. (Lindsey Melvin/KLAS)

In May, kayakers discovered the skeletal remains in the bay on the north side of the lake. Police and park officials determined the death was not suspicious.

A week before, as the 8 News Now I-Team first reported, boaters discovered a body in a barrel. Police said the person was shot and ruled that person’s death a homicide. Last week, a third set of remains was found floating in the lake. That person’s death is not considered suspicious.

I-Team: ‘This could be my dad,’ Las Vegas native suspects remains found at Lake Mead might be father

The coroner’s office hopes DNA from the remains could lead to the person’s identity. The FBI was working with Las Vegas Metro police to help identify the person discovered deceased in the barrel.

Water levels at Lake Mead have dropped drastically since their peak levels first reached in the 1940s and then again in the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sVKc_0h3SsXmh00
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn’t been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Since the lake’s filling in the 1930s, 300 people have drowned in its waters, park service officials said. The number does not reflect the people whose bodies have not been recovered.

Daniel Kolod was 22 when he drowned in Callville Bay in 1958. His body was never recovered. In June, the I-Team spoke with Daniel Kolod’s son, Todd Kolod, who believes the remains could be his father .

Witnesses found the boat circling on its own about a mile from the drowning site near Swallow Bay, documents reviewed by the I-Team said. Onlookers said they saw Kolod drown in Callville Bay. Crews, including divers and a helicopter, never found his body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTUA4_0h3SsXmh00
(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The Vegas Justice League, a group of entrepreneurs that have given money to Las Vegas Metro police to help solve cold cases, has offered to pay for the processing of the DNA in that case, league member Justin Woo told the I-Team.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime . Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

MORE Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead’s Receding Waters

Human remains have been found again along the parched shoreline of Lake Mead, a rapidly shrinking reservoir east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. The fresh discovery marks the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered. Rangers were called to Swim Beach in Nevada after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, with National Park Service officials saying that a Clark County coroner was assessing the skeletal fragments. The corpse’s identity and manner of death were not immediately clear, with an investigation ongoing. Lake Mead, which has not been at its full capacity since the summer of 1999, is at its lowest level in eight decades, according to park officials. The first body in the spate of recent discoveries was found inside a barrel in May by passing boaters. A week later, two paddleboarders stumbled upon more human remains in a sandbar. Most recently, partial human remains were found in a popular swimming area on July 25. Authorities have speculated that more bodies will emerge as the lake’s waters continue to recede.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
City
Boulder City, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
The Nevada Independent

How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions

Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death following autopsy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death after the coroner ruled her death an homicide. LVMPD said officers were called to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue around 9:14 a.m. Aug. 4 to reports of an unresponsive woman. LVMPD said the woman was found near a raised planter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Remains#Dna#Fbi
news3lv.com

Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Death Valley National Park rain: ‘A 1,000-year event’

Daniel Berc, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas explains the rain event this weekend in Death Valley: "The heavy rain that caused the devastating flooding at Death Valley was an extremely rare, 1,000-year event. A 1,000-year event doesn't mean it happens once per 1000 years, rather that there is a 0.1% chance of occurring in any given year."
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: LVMPD says missing endangered adult, 79, found

UPDATE: Police on Saturday said John Monahan, 79, who was last seen on Thursday, has been found. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 79-year-old John Monahan. He was last seen Thursday at around 10:15 p.m. in Las Vegas wearing a black, blue, and red striped shirt […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages

RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. Attorney Bill Jeanney said the filing was the first step to filing a lawsuit against the agency. The U.S. Forest Service initially decided to hold off on offering assistance on the Tamarack Fire as it struggled with limited resources and perceived the fire as contained to a small area in early July 2021. But soon, the fire spread rapidly, scorching nearly 109 square miles along the Nevada-California border.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy