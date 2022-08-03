ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Hep

People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care

Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
DALLAS, TX
Hep

FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hep

Alcoholic Cirrhosis-Related Deaths See Steep Rise

A study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Schmidt College of Medicine documented a more than threefold increase in deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis, an advanced form of alcohol-related liver disease, in the United States since 1999. For the study, researchers used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Nih#Hepatitis B Virus#Viral Hepatitis#Nih Research
Hep

Mysterious Children’s Hepatitis Finally Has Some Answers

Recent studies have shed more light on the unexplained cluster of acute hepatitis cases among children first reported this spring. But there are still no simple answers. It appears that two or more viruses must collaborate to trigger liver inflammation, and genetic susceptibility may also play a role. As we...
ALABAMA STATE
Hep

Hep

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
581
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

 https://www.hepmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy