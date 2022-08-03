Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO