$4M Grant to Fund Hepatitis B and Liver Disease Research in Asian Americans
Asian Americans have the highest rates of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and liver cancer, but nearly three quarters of this population has never been screened for HBV. What’s worse, structural racism and discrimination may be to blame. While most research on structural racism and discrimination has focused on...
People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B May Receive Better Care
Less than 10% of HIV-positive people are adequately vaccinated against hepatitis B virus (HBV) despite being more vulnerable, according to research presented at this year’s Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). At the same time, another study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases found that people living with both HIV and HBV received better care than people with hepatitis B alone.
FDA and CDC Give Green Light to Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine
On June 13, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that it be included as a fourth vaccine in the COVID prevention armamentarium. “Authorizing an additional COVID-19 vaccine expands the...
Alcoholic Cirrhosis-Related Deaths See Steep Rise
A study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Schmidt College of Medicine documented a more than threefold increase in deaths from alcoholic cirrhosis, an advanced form of alcohol-related liver disease, in the United States since 1999. For the study, researchers used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
Mysterious Children’s Hepatitis Finally Has Some Answers
Recent studies have shed more light on the unexplained cluster of acute hepatitis cases among children first reported this spring. But there are still no simple answers. It appears that two or more viruses must collaborate to trigger liver inflammation, and genetic susceptibility may also play a role. As we...
COVID-19 Was Third Leading Cause of Death in the United States in Both 2020 and 2021
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States between March 2020 and October 2021, according to an analysis of national death certificate data by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. The study appeared July 5 in JAMA Internal Medicine.
