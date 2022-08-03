On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the museum in Williamsburg will auction off donated items for their annual fundraiser.

There are some amazing deals to be made for attendees. This year they will auction a set of practically new, dark brown modern couch and chair that is just luxurious. Also featured are new camping gear, new fishing rod, used gun scopes, fly tying magnifier, new set of dishes, and a huge amount of Christmas décor donated by a supporter who has collected her decorations all over the world.

Concessions are “for donation” and include hot dogs, all the trimmings plus chili, fruit cobblers and vanilla ice cream, drinks. It will be a great time to eat on the lawn and enjoy the auction.

The museum is located on the Frankford/Williamsburg Road just a half mile from downtown Williamsburg, across from Andrew Chapel.

Additional items to be sold can be donated up until the start of the auction. Call 304-646-5793 for donation information.

The post Williamsburg Museum auction this Saturday appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .