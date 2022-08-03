Read on www.wdtn.com
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
myfox28columbus.com
Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks overnight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks overnight. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
4 killed in Butler Twp. shooting, FBI searching for person of interest
Police were called to Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m., according to Huber Heights Police Dispatch.
UPDATE: At least 2 suspects in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
CINCINNATI — At least nine people have been injured after a shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. During a noon press conference, Cincinnati Police Department Assistant Chief John said the victims were eight males and one female ranging in ages between 23 and 47. UC Medical Center said that...
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, search underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a car that went into the Ohio River in Clermont County. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Authorities say a Kentucky family...
Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022. Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
Vandalia police stepping up patrols following Friday’s shooting in Butler Township
VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse spoke to News Center 7′s John Bedell Saturday and said they have increased staffing since Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. He said this was done because the...
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
Community to hold United in Prayer event following Butler Twp. shooting
The United in Prayer event is set to be held on Monday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. in the Butler High School Parking Lot, which is located in front of the School Board Office.
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was […]
Man accused of deadly machete, vehicle attack at Triangle Park indicted on charges
DAYTON — A West Carrollton man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a New Lebanon man with a machete and then running him over with a vehicle at Triangle Park last week. >>Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft. Daniel B....
Funeral services set for two victims in Butler Township Shooting
VANDALIA — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two of the victims, Clyde and Sally Knox, in Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>Police: Primary suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple shooting taken into custody in Kansas. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United...
