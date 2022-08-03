ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Mass shooting in Cincinnati injures at least 9 people

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m. to disperse a large disorderly crowd. While they were trying to...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Fraud#River Valley Credit Union
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks overnight

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks overnight. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been sentenced after a Trotwood man was shot and killed in March 2020. According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney‘s Office, 37-year-old William Denney was sentenced to 12 years in prison on August 5, 2022.  Earlier, co-defendant Dustin Hatfield was sentenced to a range of 24 years […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 injured after shooting at The Banks Sunday

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati. It happened at 12:30 a.m. at West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Officers on scene say two people were injured and taken to the hospital. An hour later, police responded to reports of a disorderly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted for the murder of a man hit with a machete and run over at a Dayton park. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Daniel Anderson, 23, was indicted for the death of 59-year-old Daniel Thomas from New Lebanon on July 28 at Triangle Park. He was […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy