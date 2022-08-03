ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Stars In Valentino’s New Campaign Wearing Head-To-Toe Barbiecore

By India Roby
NYLON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Shimmers in Green Sequins for Night Out With George Clooney in Italy

Amal Clooney stunned crowds in Lake Como, Italy, on Sunday night when she stepped out for a date night with her husband, George Clooney. The 44 year-old human rights lawyer wore a shimmering green dress bedazzled in sequins with a dropped back and white spaghetti straps. Her husband, 61, wore a navy blue button-down shirt and jeans.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!

Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
CELEBRITIES

