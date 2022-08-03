ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming advisories issued for 2 Newport News beaches

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Peninsula Health District said two Newport News beaches are under swimming advisories due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Swimming advisories have been issued for Hilton Park Beach and Huntington Park Beach after samples collected on Tuesday, August 2 showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Signs reading "Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice" will be posted at both beaches until the bacteria levels decrease.

Additional samples were collected by health officials on Wednesday and results should be available on Thursday.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Mary Wainwright, Environmental Health Manager of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

#Newport News
