Gov. DeSantis blasts Anthony Fauci AIDS policy in monkeypox comments

Read on floridapolitics.com
Related
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers
HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Monday it would shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step in slowly unwinding stringent pandemic rules.
Comments / 0