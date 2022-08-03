1 adult, 4 children injured after vehicle crashes, flips multiple times in McDowell County

Read on my40.tv
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
FOX Carolina
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
Johnson City Press
Three dead, two injured after separate crashes in Unicoi County
Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound reopened following a crash Friday morning near exit 83. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked and congestion was between mile markers 83 and 92 according to troopers. All lanes reopened around 8 […]
1 dies in South Carolina following crash involving deputy
One person died following a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a deputy in Spartanburg County.
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man last seen leaving hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing man who suffers from memory loss and was last seen leaving a hospital Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 78-year-old Paul Rout, Sr. was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital at around 4 p.m. Deputies say...
Catawba deputies warn public of jury duty scam
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
thewilkesrecord.com
Fire Damages Millers Creek Business
No one was injured in a Thursday, Aug. 4, blaze at Select Hardwoods on Boone Trail in Millers Creek, but portions of a building received heavy damage. Firefighter Lukas Blankenship told The Wilkes Record that the incident was reported at 3:40 p.m., and firefighters from numerous departments were on the scene until 8:45 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
