New COVID-19 Analytics Dashboards Tracks Levels of Protection Against the Virus at the County Level

Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access
– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
Practicing for the Next Pandemic with Real-World Data
Data reporting challenges during the current pandemic relate to the lack of connectivity between public health and information technology (IT) reporting systems throughout the country. While access to real-world data (RWD) helps address this situation, the solution goes beyond simple accessibility. Real-world data represents data collected outside of randomized clinical...
Analysis: 2022 Semi-Annual Health IT Market Review
Act III of COVID: Navigating the Crosscurrents of Post-Inflation. 2022 ushered in Act III of the market’s latest transitionary period: The Post-Inflation Era. Since 2008, the US economy functioned with remarkably low inflation and interest rates. As the cost of capital went lower and lower during the decade, valuations steadily rose. Between 2010 and 2020, the NASDAQ experienced a 17.1% annual growth rate, with no small share of the growth a result of expanding valuation multiples in addition to earnings growth. An entire generation knows no other environment than cheap capital and climbing valuations. The story began to change in late 2021 as steep inflation took center stage thanks to a near-perfect confluence of excess liquidity, demand acceleration, and supply constraints. As inflation rates rapidly accelerated from 1% to over 9%, and market sentiment on inflation shifted from “transient” to a feeling of being “entrenched”, the market extravaganza that was 2020-2021 came to a screeching halt after a period of extraordinary gains.
Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care
– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
UCI Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to Care with In-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy
– Luna, the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, has teamed up with UCI Health, to expand access to patient care by providing in-home physical therapy across Orange County, California. – With a focus on evidence-based care, UCI Health is the only academic health system in Orange County and the...
Impact of Applying Law of Small Numbers to the Telehealth Industry & Why Its Unsustainable
Driven by headlines and incomplete, misleading data that favor a telehealth narrative, health systems and healthcare investors must start asking “who” is actually supporting waning demand. The healthcare industry is no stranger to the 80/20 rule. The principle says 80% of an effect is driven by 20% of...
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Oncoustics Raises $5M for AI-Driven Point-of-Care Diagnostics
– Oncoustics, San Francisco, CA-based ultrasound-based tissue characterization solutions announces the initial close of a $5 million+ seed round of funding to advance its SaMD (software as a medical device) technology for the low-cost assessment of structural diseases at the point of care. – Oncoustics’ first products will focus on...
Can Health Plans Lead Us Towards Data-Driven Health Equity?
The Institute for Healthcare improvement indicates that twice as many healthcare organizations cite health equity as a top priority today when compared to 2019. It may feel like the COVID-19 pandemic just made us collectively realize that health disparities exist, but they have been acknowledged in academic, government, and philanthropic spheres for over 4 decades. While I would love to debate if our collective realization was blissful ignorance or intentional avoidance, I will save those fireworks for another time and focus on the good news here – finally, we see these disparities, and finally, private organizations are making real commitments to more equitably allocate resources across communities, races, and classes. Among these committed organizations, health plans are uniquely positioned to drive real change.
Wysa Secures $20M for AI-Powered Mental Health Chatbot
– Wysa, a Boston, MA-based AI digital platform for mental health, today announces it has secured $20M in financing led by HealthQuad, who along with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, joins earlier investors W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments, and pi Ventures amongst others.
GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
The Benefits of Supporting Medical Information Teams with AI Agents
Life science organizations field a wide range of requests for medical information from the healthcare providers and patients they serve. Addressing these inquiries is important from numerous perspectives, from customer support and pharmacovigilance to post-market surveillance, medication adherence and patient outcomes. Global organizations face two related challenges in answering requests...
$3.7 Trillion Reasons to Centralize Chronic Disease Management
59% of all Americans (194 million) suffer from at least one chronic disease, and almost one in three adults has three or more chronic conditions. Unfortunately, the problem will only get worse with time. On the business front of chronic disease management, health care systems are already struggling with rising...
RapidAI Awarded FDA Clearance for AI-Powered CT Scans to Identify Intracerebral Hemorrhage
– RapidAI, the global leader in neurovascular and vascular AI-enhanced clinical decision support and patient workflow, today announced it has received FDA clearance for Rapid Hyperdensity, the newest addition to the RapidAI platform. – The tool empowers physicians to quickly assess the severity of injury in patients with acute neuro...
Caption Health Receives CE Mark for AI Ultrasound Tech
– Caption Health, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) and services to improve heart ultrasound access, today announced that it has received a CE Mark for its Caption AI™ technology platform. – This certification represents the first step in making Caption Health’s industry-leading technology platform available outside the...
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
Health Data Privacy: Majority of Patients Demand Accountability, Transparency
– A new examination of patient perspectives on health data privacy illustrates unresolved tension over the eroding security and confidentiality of personal health information in a wired society and economy. – More than 92% of patients believe privacy is a right and their health data should not be available for...
