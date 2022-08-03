New COVID-19 Analytics Dashboards Tracks Levels of Protection Against the Virus at the County Level

Act III of COVID: Navigating the Crosscurrents of Post-Inflation. 2022 ushered in Act III of the market’s latest transitionary period: The Post-Inflation Era. Since 2008, the US economy functioned with remarkably low inflation and interest rates. As the cost of capital went lower and lower during the decade, valuations steadily rose. Between 2010 and 2020, the NASDAQ experienced a 17.1% annual growth rate, with no small share of the growth a result of expanding valuation multiples in addition to earnings growth. An entire generation knows no other environment than cheap capital and climbing valuations. The story began to change in late 2021 as steep inflation took center stage thanks to a near-perfect confluence of excess liquidity, demand acceleration, and supply constraints. As inflation rates rapidly accelerated from 1% to over 9%, and market sentiment on inflation shifted from “transient” to a feeling of being “entrenched”, the market extravaganza that was 2020-2021 came to a screeching halt after a period of extraordinary gains.

