Emergency crews respond to three-alarm fire at duplex in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire happening at a duplex in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed first responders were dispatched to Griffin Street in Mount Washington at around 1:05 p.m.

The fire escalated to two-alarms at around 1:20 p.m. and was raised to a three-alarm fire at 1:41 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Fire investigators and the Salvation Army were also on scene.

