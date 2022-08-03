Read on www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois Count DAR to meet on August 16
The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Cherry Meeting Room A of the Jasper Public Library, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the DAR is invited to attend. The evening kicks off the 2022-2023 year for...
Marilynn K. Sonderman, 86, Jasper
Marilynn K. Sonderman, 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, surrounded by family. Marilynn was born on December 8, 1935, to Francis A. and Lucille B. (Brumley) Higgins. She married James J. Sonderman on September 17, 1955, at...
Jerry Eugene Roberts, 56, Ferdinand
On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Jerry Eugene Roberts passed away at home in Ferdinand, surrounded by family. He was 56 years old. Jerry was born in 1965 in Columbus, Indiana to Lee and Phyllis “Till” Fallowell Roberts. Jerry was raised in Gnaw Bone, Indiana and...
Alvenia H. Uebelhor, 82, Schnellville
Alvenia H. Uebelhor, 82, of Schnellville, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Alvenia was born on October 29, 1939, to Ben and Margaret (Hoffman) Mathies. She married James Uebelhor on September 7, 1959. She was a 1957 graduate of Dubois High School.
Irene Mullis, 85, Ferdinand
Irene Mullis, 85, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery. She was born February 8, 1937, in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. Irene married William Mullis on November 23, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1998. Irene is survived...
