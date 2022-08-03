Stockport twins share secret to long life on 103rd birthday

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Mary Lou Irick
4d ago
That nice 😉‼️ my grandmother died at 86yrs old but her twin sister died 102yrs old. Her sister did marry well and lived well.
Reply(3)
4
Related
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Woman catches husband flirting with dinner guest when she drops her crab claw under the table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One day, my father brought home live crabs and instructed my mother to cook them. Then he invited the married couple from across the street over for dinner.
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Amy Grant Loves Her Kids With Every Heartbeat! Get to Know the Musician’s Children
She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world, but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The musician is the proud mom to four children: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner.
A bride wore a $24 wedding dress that she bought at Goodwill years before she was even engaged
Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she bought at Goodwill. The dress cost $24, and she bought it years before she was even engaged. In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how it was altered. It garnered over 200,000 views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
Mother slams 'disgusting' decision to 'ban' her daughter, 16, from school prom after she missed classes due to long-term bowel illness
A mother has slammed the 'disgusting' decision to 'ban' her teenage daughter from prom after she missed a number of classes due to a long-term bowel illness. Alisha Hoy, 16, was allegedly told she was not allowed to attend the end of year celebration at Airedale Academy in Castleford. Her...
Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House
A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
The smallest mother in the world, who was just 2ft 4inches gave birth to 3 kids
A woman called Stacey Herald has been holding the title of the smallest mother in the world. Ms. Stacey Herald is a 36-year-old mother from Kentucky, is barely two feet and four inches tall, and suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), better known as brittle bone disease.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
Comments / 9