Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at Kim's clothes
Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at clothes his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wore during Paris Haute Couture Week. On Instagram, the account rapthoughtsdaily posted a carousel of photos hyping up West's style, music, and his daughter North West. But thrown into the mix was a photo that slightly shaded Kardashian.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e's 'Billionaire Son' Kanye West Gifts Him Sneakers He Confuses For 'Red Octobers'
Ma$e was once viewed as one of the flyest rappers in the game, but it doesn’t look like his fashion knowledge extends to Kanye West’s sneakers. On Tuesday (August 2), the Harlem native posted a video on TikTok flexing a pair of shoes that Kanye allegedly gifted him. The kicks were a pair of red Louis Vuitton Dons from Ye’s 2009 collaboration with the luxury brand. However, Ma$e mistook the sneakers for the Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red Octobers.”
Complex
Kanye West Accuses Adidas of Doing Yeezy Day Without His Approval
Kanye West appears to be unhappy about today’s celebration of Yeezy Day, the brand-created holiday for the Adidas Yeezy line that’s observed annually on Aug. 2. In a direct message to the Complex Instagram account pictured below, West shared his disapproval of Yeezy Day by saying that “Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval,” and it didn’t stop there. According to West, the brand also re-issued older Adidas Yeezy styles, designed Yeezy colorways, and hired employees for the line—including the general manager of Yeezy, without his approval.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft" Drops Next Year: First Look
It seems as though the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 2 Low are making a huge comeback. After some fairly successful collaborations, this shoe has found a new resurgence, and Jumpman is taking advantage by coming through with a whole host of new colorways. 2023 is going to be a huge year for the silhouette, and according to @zsneakerheadz and sneakerfiles.com, fans can expect a "Craft" version of the AJ2 Low.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
TMZ.com
Drake Drops 'Sticky' w/ Lil Baby, Future, Virgil Abloh's Off-Road Maybach
Drake just dropped the video for “Sticky” from his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” and it’s clear he used his recent Euro vacation to double the video’s scenic locations!!!. Directed by Theo Skudra, the lush visual navigates through parts of Drake at sea in St....
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi put on a fashionable display in London: ‘The coolest duo’
Fans can’t get enough of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s “fashion icon” daughter Stormi, after she was seen on multiple outings with the couple this week.The family’s trip to London comes as Scott is set to perform at the O2 Arena on Sunday (6 August).On Friday, Jenner and Stormi were seen holding hands in central London as they headed out to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant.Jenner demanded attention in an oversized, royal blue leather jacket with fur trim from Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the statement piece with matching lace-up heeled sandals.Accompanying her mother, Stormi cut a stylish figure...
HipHopDX.com
OG Ron C Supports Houston DJs Boycotting Wiz Khalifa: ‘Enuff Is Enuff’
OG Ron C is among a number of Houston artists who have declared a boycott against Wiz Khalifa after the rapper went off at a DJ and host in a Los Angeles nightclub at the weekend. In the viral clip, Khalifa is seen screaming at DJ Mike Danger and MC...
Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels
Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Drake Flexes In The Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Designed Maybach For ‘Sticky’ Video
Drake drops the visual for 'Sticky' showcasing his jet setting expeditions and his very rare Virgil Abloh off-road Maybach.
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
