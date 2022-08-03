Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO