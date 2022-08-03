How to Calculate Gross Income Per Month

As raging inflation forces millions of Americans to cut their spending, one group is being stretched especially thin. Nearly half of all hourly workers in the U.S. have been unable to save even a dime to guard against financial emergencies, according to a new survey of 3,000 employees by Branch. That figure, 48%, is up 7% from last year, a sign the higher cost of food, rent, gas and other staples is taking a severe toll on hourly workers. More than 80% of respondents said they had less than $500 tucked away for emergencies.

BUSINESS ・ 18 DAYS AGO