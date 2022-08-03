Read on www.wtsp.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren releases video vowing to fight DeSantis' 'abuse of power'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video vowing to fight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order for his suspension Thursday. In a statement released with the video, Warren called DeSantis' actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power". “I’m not going down...
Coast Guard: 2 people found dead, 8 rescued from waters off Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued eight people and found two dead Friday afternoon off the waters of the Florida Keys. A tweet from the agency explains crews are on scene after several reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Keys.
Yes, elected officials who haven’t been criminally charged have been suspended before, but it’s rare
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis suspending Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, VERIFY reviewed suspension orders previously issued by DeSantis and his predecessor, Rick Scott. The Florida Constitution gives governors the power to suspend officials – elected or appointed – for “malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over lies about Sandy Hook massacre
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
St. Paul police officer goes inside a house fire to save four kids
ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday seemed like just another day at work for Officer Bill Beaudette of the St. Paul Police Department. But then he noticed smoke in the sky. His instincts told him to go check out the area over by Case Avenue and Forest Street. When he...
