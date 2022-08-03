City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs

Read on www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
iheart.com
Housing Authority Changes Name To Opportunity Home San Antonio
The San Antonio Housing Authority has a new name. Officials announced on Wednesday that the agency is now named Opportunity Home San Antonio. The new name reflects the perceived difference between "housing" and a house, and makes use of the positive associations of the words "opportunity" and "home." It also eliminates perceived negative connotations of the word "authority."
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
virtualbx.com
San Antonio: University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital Set to Open Next Year
San Antonio (Bexar County) – University Health is one year out from the opening of its new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The facility is expected to be a place to count on for the highest level of pediatric and OB/GYN care from many of the nation’s top experts.
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
KSAT 12
Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek. Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
KTSA
H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
texassignal.com
San Antonio City Council Passes Abortion Rights Resolution
On Tuesday, in a 9-2 vote, the San Antonio City Council passed a resolution supporting abortion access in the city. Like the GRACE act passed in Austin on July 21, the resolution recommends stopping the use of city funds to prosecute, investigate, collect and share information with government officials to pursue abortion cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, Locals Day at the Briscoe, and more!. PLAN FOR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG...
tpr.org
Historic site where brothel once stood to receive archaeological research, public exhibit and permanent marker
The site of 503 Urban Loop — where a brothel and later orphanage once stood — was once again up for historic designation at The City of San Antonio’s Historic Design Review Commission. Except this time, there’s no building on the property. It burned down in February of this year.
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
San Antonio group says coupons can help you fight inflation
Coupons have changed this group says anyone can do it.
'I am so lucky, so grateful' | Non-profit steps up to help displaced San Antonio veteran find new home
SAN ANTONIO — Army veteran Rick Stover feared he would end up living on the streets once again after learning apartment ownership was no longer accepting Housing Choice Vouchers. But then came a phone call and a sign of hope. “I am so lucky, so grateful,” Stover said. “This...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
Major crash expected to shut down part of I-10 for at least 15 hours
A hazardous spill near Loop 1604 closed down the interstate.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal County Commissioners Extend Current Burn Ban, Prohibit All Outdoor Burning
Comal County commissioners today voted to extend the current burn ban and to prohibit all outdoor burning in unincorporated parts of the county. The extended burn ban goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts another 90 days due to extreme drought conditions. Comal County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde...
Comments / 0