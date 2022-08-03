ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs

 4 days ago
iheart.com

Housing Authority Changes Name To Opportunity Home San Antonio

The San Antonio Housing Authority has a new name. Officials announced on Wednesday that the agency is now named Opportunity Home San Antonio. The new name reflects the perceived difference between "housing" and a house, and makes use of the positive associations of the words "opportunity" and "home." It also eliminates perceived negative connotations of the word "authority."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank. Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine. Local grocery chain H-E-B finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texassignal.com

San Antonio City Council Passes Abortion Rights Resolution

On Tuesday, in a 9-2 vote, the San Antonio City Council passed a resolution supporting abortion access in the city. Like the GRACE act passed in Austin on July 21, the resolution recommends stopping the use of city funds to prosecute, investigate, collect and share information with government officials to pursue abortion cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

