Heroin investigation leads to two arrests in Houma
During the past few months, the Houma Police Department Narcotics Division conducted investigation into the illegal sales of heroin within the 200 block of Point Street. While doing so, agents identified two suspects, Nealward Taylor of 209 Point Street and Pizarro Kimber of 211 Point Street as suspects. Once the investigation was completed, agents secured arrest warrants on both suspects for multiple charges related to their illegal sales. Agents also secured search warrants for their residences.
Things to Do this Weekend, August 6, in Terrebonne/Lafourche
Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!
Local businesses and community “Pack the Bus” for local students
Synergy Bank and United Way of South Louisiana coordinated a school supply drive to benefit children in need in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. With the help of the community, thousands of school supply items were collected for distribution through the school districts. “The Pack the Bus School Supply Drive helps...
Frances Lucille Kirkfield Lander
Frances Lucille Kirkfield Lander, 84, born on October 16, 1937, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm.
Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick-Off Luncheon is August 16 in Thibodaux
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou area residents to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The association will kick of the engagement with a luncheon on August 16. The organization is kicking...
Bayou Community Foundation celebrates completion of 8th home built for Hurricane Ida survivors in Dulac
Bayou Community Foundation, Holy Family Catholic Church, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux along with other project partners welcomed Hurricane Ida survivors Wayne and Angela Solet and family to their new home in Dulac nearly a year since the family lost everything in the Category four storm. The storm-resilient...
Terrebonne General, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School Partner to Provide New STEM Program for Students
Terrebonne General Health System and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School have announced a partnership to provide the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program which will strengthen students’ understanding of math and science and encourage careers in healthcare. The partnership will go into effect this upcoming school year....
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers limited time discount on enrollment
Grab your sneakers and sign up! Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a discounted enrollment fee until Friday, August 12. The limited time enrollment fee is only $25. A membership gives guests access to the 60,000 square foot fitness center. The state of the art facility includes a full-service locker rooms, a warm water therapy and lap pool, strength training equipment, an indoor track, gymnasiums, child care, group exercise studios, and sports complex.
