Here are a few things happening in Houma and Raceland this weeked!. Market at the Marina | Saturday, August 6 | 8 a.m.-noon | Downtown Houma Marina Terrebonne General’s Market at the Marina returns! Remember, the location will be a little different due to the saturation of the grounds. The August market brings Marina Sprouts, Houma Stroller Walk, White Boot Cleanup with Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Story Walk with Terrebonne Parish Library, Birdhouse painting with Little Arts Studio, Health experts, and live music by Brian and Frankie Avet! You don’t want to miss this one!

RACELAND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO