ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting

By Seth Feiner
wdhn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)-A third suspect has been arrested in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan, Saturday after 10 p.m, according to jail records. Parks is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WJHG-TV

Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WSFA

3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Bond#Wdhn News
WKRG News 5

4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department has charged a teen girl following the shooting death of another teen. According to Enterprise police, the 14-year-old girl, who has not been publically identified, has been charged with manslaughter. Capt. Billy Haglund said the fatal shooting happened Tuesday in the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama police department is investigating its second shooting of the day Tuesday, the latest involving the death of a minor. Enterprise police responded to the 600 block of Tartan Pines around 10:30 a.m. on reports that someone had been shot. Officers found an unresponsive...
ENTERPRISE, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 4, 2022

Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan attorney charged with DUI

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
southeastsun.com

Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday

The Enterprise Police Department 911 received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines in Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy