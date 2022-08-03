Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting

Read on www.wdhn.com
WJHG-TV
Third suspect arrested in two-state double murder
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
WJHG-TV
Second suspect arrested in Bonifay double murder, three suspects wanted
WSFA
3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
‘I lied’: Woman recants claims about cops involved in 1999 murder of 2 teens
WSFA
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
WSFA
Enterprise police charge teen girl in homicide case
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
wdhn.com
Early morning shooting in Enterprise sends female victim to the hospital, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and injuring a female victim this morning. Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, Enterprise Police were called to the scene of a shooting at the 400 block of Grimes Street. There, police found the victim with a gunshot...
WSFA
Enterprise police investigate juvenile homicide case
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 4, 2022
Madison Harper, 20, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of certain drugs without a prescription: Marianna Police Department. Orande Nathan, 31, Jacksonville, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
Florida fugitive, convicted in 2013 murder, is arrested again
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter was arrested again this week, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said. Hazel Peacock, 44, of Mattox Springs, is now facing charges for violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, they added. According to news reports on June […]
southeastsun.com
Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday
wtvy.com
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
