Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP/WTVY) - A second suspect is now in custody in connection to a double murder in Holmes County. Dothan Police said they have arrested David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. They said Bastian is being charged with capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO