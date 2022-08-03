Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lo Celso, Sesko, Sane
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian) Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail) Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Comments / 0