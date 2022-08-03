ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson

By Terry Gross
kpcc.org
 4 days ago
Read on www.kpcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson said her Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, premiering Friday, is based more on the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League than the 1992 movie about that organization. "The movie doesn't need to be remade," Jacobson, 38, told...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy