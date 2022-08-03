Helen Woodward Animal Center to host free community event for 50th Anniversary

Read on www.kusi.com
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Local organizations help ease record back-to-school costs
Families are expected to spend a record-breaking amount on back-to-school supplies and clothes this year.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
kusi.com
68th annual Balboa Park 8 Miler to take place Saturday morning
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s San Diego’s oldest race, The Balboa Park 8 Miler is set to take place Saturday morning, with thousands of runners already signed up. Coach Paul Greer, San Diego Track Club, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the run.
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
NBC San Diego
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
thevistapress.com
2022 San Diego Festival of Arts
Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 5-7 – Ales & Art
Life is a cabaret, old chum, so why not stroll from stage to stage, booth to booth or brewer to brewer to enjoy music, art and sips this San Diego weekend?. Staycations are a thing this expensive summer, so dip into others cultures with:. Tiki Oasis, touted as the world’s...
thelog.com
A Really A-peeling Festival; Downtown Chula Vista Hosts Lemon Festival
CHULA VISTA— This festival has some zest. On Aug. 13, Downtown Chula Vista’s Third Avenue will play host to the 25th Annual Lemon Festival. The festival, which will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., is a tribute to the city’s agricultural history. In the 1920s,...
Group of 'San Diego Nice Guys' help others overcome financial emergencies
For more than 40 years, local businessmen have been helping families in need. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how these "Nice Guys" use small donations to make a big difference
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
San Diego Humane Society works to tackle alarming number of animal cruelty complaints
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is working to combat animal cruelty and put an end to an alarming number of animal cruelty calls. Just this past week, the Humane Society took in a kitten that was thrown out of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31.
NBC San Diego
Decades-Themed Free Roller Skating Nights Are Back at Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego
Roller skaters decked out in bell bottoms, chevron prints and love beads will be grooving to the Bee Gees and taking over a block of the Gaslamp Quarter this Sunday -- and every Sunday until the end of September for Gaslamp Skate Sundays. The events takes place on 5th and...
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name
The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
Signs on I-805 to encourage people to visit San Diego's Convoy District
Some new signs are being placed along Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area to encourage people to visit restaurants and businesses in the Convoy District.
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too at Vista’s Little Cakes — ‘Food Network’s Cupcake Wars’ Winner
Red Velvet, chocolate, lemon berry — whatever kind of yummy cupcake flavors you like to splurge on — will be available at Little Cakes Kitchen’s second store in San Diego County. Having opened its first store a decade ago, Little Cakes will celebrate another milestone when it...
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
