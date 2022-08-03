ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Helen Woodward Animal Center to host free community event for 50th Anniversary

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

68th annual Balboa Park 8 Miler to take place Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s San Diego’s oldest race, The Balboa Park 8 Miler is set to take place Saturday morning, with thousands of runners already signed up. Coach Paul Greer, San Diego Track Club, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

2022 San Diego Festival of Arts

Del Mar, CA — The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalarts.org) will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in North San Diego (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year and has proved to be extremely successful. Guests and artists love its easy freeway access and ample convenient parking.
DEL MAR, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name

The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA

