ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millvale, PA

UnCapped: Grist House Craft Brewery

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6BAR_0h3So19k00

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands headed to Millvale, Pennsylvania, to talk to Brian Eaton, co-founder of Grist House Craft Brewery, about the history of the brewery, the flooding they had to deal with, the expansion of their current location, and their new production facility that will be in Collier Township in a decommissioned Missile Command Center. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: I usually start every episode with a little bit of your backstory and how Grist House came to be, so what were you doing before Grist House?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Collier Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Grist House Craft Brewery#Missile Command Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
5K+
Followers
249
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy