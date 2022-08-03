Tickets For Chicago's New Immersive Harry Potter Experience Now on Sale

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City
A new development is planning to make a splash in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple...
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin
With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.
Teven Jenkins Addresses Trade Rumors, Won't ‘Disclose' Injury Information
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins returned to Bears practice for the first time in over a week Saturday at Halas Hall. The young offensive tackle did light work during individual drills but didn't participate in any competitive team drills during practice in the 90-degree heat. Jenkins missed seven practices...
Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions Expected Saturday
Heat and humidity will start the weekend off in Chicago. The area will likely see a mostly sunny cast, with heat indices sitting in the upper 90s and nearing 100. While the warmth is expected to carry over into Sunday, showers and thunderstorms could also hit the area during the day. The temperature should reach a high of 88.
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French's Star Retired at Ceremony Marking 1 Year Since Death
Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French was honored by family members, colleagues and local dignitaries at an emotional ceremony to commemorate one year since her line-of-duty death. French, 29, was shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire during a traffic stop Aug. 7, 2021 in the city's West...
Chicago Sky Tie Franchise Record With 24 Regular-Season Wins
Sky tie franchise record with 24 regular-season wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night. Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by...
Cubs-Marlins Sunday Series Finale Delayed by Rain
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled...
Sky Eyeing Franchise Record in Showdown With Sun
Sky eyeing franchise record in showdown with Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are two big storylines worth watching when the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. The Sky (24-8) are looking to break the franchise record for wins in a season while the Sun...
Party Bus Swipes At Least 15 Vehicles Along Busy Lake View Street
A rather unusual scene unfolded Saturday in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood as a party bus traveling down Broadway smashed into more than a dozen vehicles, according to witnesses. Cell phone video obtained by NBC 5, taken just before 3 p.m., shows a white party bus trying to move through traffic,...
the funnel cake man
The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday near Drexel Avenue and 115th Street in Dolton, according to authorities. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded “The Funnel Cake Man,” a funnel…
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
Bears' Linebacker Matt Adams Addresses Offseason Arrest
Matt Adams addresses offseason arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following Sunday’s practice at Bears training camp, Matt Adams addressed the media for the first time since he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession. Adams clarified that the gun charge stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t familiar with Illinois’ gun laws, and he implied that at the time of the arrest he hadn’t gotten his Firearm Owners ID card yet.
Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI
A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities. Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
Sky Beat Sun 94-91, Set Franchise's Win Record
Sky beat Sun 94-91, set franchise's win record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and tipped a pass to Emma Meesseman for a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 94-91 Sunday to set the franchise record for wins in a season.
Christopher Morel Elated ‘Brother' Willson Contreras Still With Cubs
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his...
White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Cut to Two Games
Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games. Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick...
Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 50 Shot, 6 Fatally, So Far This Weekend
Chicago police say that six people have been killed and at least 44 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the first block of West 79th Street. According to police, a 29-year-old...
Cubs' Drew Smyly, ‘Very Happy' to Remain With Team, Beats Marlins
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly...
Bears Did Teven Jenkins Disservice With Handling of Camp Absence
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins spoke Saturday for the first time after a seven-practice absence at Bears training camp. Jenkins' eight-minute media availability included 32 questions for the young tackle about his injury, trade rumors, and his status with the new regime. During that time, one answer stuck out...
