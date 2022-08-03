ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tickets For Chicago's New Immersive Harry Potter Experience Now on Sale

By Enji Erdenekhuyag
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Read on www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin

With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions Expected Saturday

Heat and humidity will start the weekend off in Chicago. The area will likely see a mostly sunny cast, with heat indices sitting in the upper 90s and nearing 100. While the warmth is expected to carry over into Sunday, showers and thunderstorms could also hit the area during the day. The temperature should reach a high of 88.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Tie Franchise Record With 24 Regular-Season Wins

Sky tie franchise record with 24 regular-season wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley added 18 points and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 93-83 on Friday night. Chicago (24-8) tied a franchise record for most regular-season wins, last done by...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs-Marlins Sunday Series Finale Delayed by Rain

Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Immersive#N Michigan Ave
NBC Chicago

Sky Eyeing Franchise Record in Showdown With Sun

Sky eyeing franchise record in showdown with Sun originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are two big storylines worth watching when the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. The Sky (24-8) are looking to break the franchise record for wins in a season while the Sun...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

the funnel cake man

The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday near Drexel Avenue and 115th Street in Dolton, according to authorities. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded “The Funnel Cake Man,” a funnel…
DOLTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NBC Chicago

Bears' Linebacker Matt Adams Addresses Offseason Arrest

Matt Adams addresses offseason arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following Sunday’s practice at Bears training camp, Matt Adams addressed the media for the first time since he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession. Adams clarified that the gun charge stemmed from the fact that he wasn’t familiar with Illinois’ gun laws, and he implied that at the time of the arrest he hadn’t gotten his Firearm Owners ID card yet.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI

A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities. Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
NBC Chicago

Sky Beat Sun 94-91, Set Franchise's Win Record

Sky beat Sun 94-91, set franchise's win record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and tipped a pass to Emma Meesseman for a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 94-91 Sunday to set the franchise record for wins in a season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Tim Anderson Has Suspension Cut to Two Games

Tim Anderson's suspension reduced to 2 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tim Anderson’s suspension for making contact with an umpire last month has been reduced to two games. Major League Baseball originally handed down a three-game suspension after Anderson’s helmet made contact with home plate umpire Nick...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
68K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy