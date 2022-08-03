ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests positive for 5th straight day after ‘rebound’ COVID infection

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnomX_0h3SnEVj00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Wednesday but continues to feel “well,” his physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a new update that noted Biden is coughing less frequently.

O’Connor said that he examined Biden on Wednesday morning after the president enjoyed a “light workout” and that Biden has no fever and his vital signs remain normal.

“The President continues to feel well,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum released by the White House. “He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear.”

Biden is expected to continue to isolate in the White House residence until testing negative.

Former OSU wrestling star charged with sexual battery

Wednesday was the fifth day in a row that Biden tested positive for the coronavirus in what his doctor described as a “rebound” infection that has been seen in some patients who take the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Biden was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 21. After completing his five-day course of Paxlovid and experiencing only mild symptoms, Biden reemerged from isolation last week only to test positive again on Saturday.

The events have complicated Biden’s schedule, forcing him to cancel a planned trip to Michigan on Tuesday that he instead participated in virtually. Biden will virtually convene an interagency task force on reproductive rights on Wednesday afternoon and sign an executive order aimed at supporting people who travel out of state for abortions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

Crews battle fire at Chickasha Manufacturing building in Grady County

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR)- Fire crews are battling a fire Sunday that began around noon outside the Chickasha Manufacturing building in Grady County. Currently crews have to let the fire burn out because of hazardous materials inside and that is expected to take several days according to Chief Tony Samaniego. The 120,000 square foot facility was […]
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Osu
KFOR

Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
SHAWNEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy