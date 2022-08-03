Senate Bill Would Give CFTC ‘Exclusive Oversight’ of Bitcoin and Ethereum

Read on decrypt.co
CFTC Targets Election Betting Platform PredictIt
The agency said the platform must shutter markets by the end of February 15 for failing to comply with rules. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission withdrew a letter granting PredictIt permission to operate its not-for-profit online marketplace, where users can weigh in on potential outcomes of elections and financial events with money.
The Ethereum Merge Resistors: Can They Succeed?
A prominent Ethereum miner has now gained a notable ally in resisting the merge and forking ETH. How far can they go?. Ever since a prominent Chinese Ethereum miner announced his intention to resist the upcoming Ethereum merge and create a new, parallel network and cryptocurrency, the idea has begun to gain some traction. But how far can it really go?
Coinbase Made 'False and Misleading Statements' About Its Business, Lawsuits Allege
America’s largest crypto exchange is facing two more class action lawsuits over the losses suffered by investors in the company’s stock. Crypto exchange Coinbase has been hit with two separate class-action lawsuits on Thursday. Each allege the company made “false and misleading statements” regarding the nature of its operations.
Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings
Amid the continued crypto winter, Block’s total revenue fell by about 6% alongside a hefty impairment loss on its Bitcoin holdings. Block Inc., the digital payments company co-founded by Jack Dorsey, reported a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss in the second quarter, something the company attributed to “broader uncertainty around crypto assets.”
Beanstalk Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Safe Replant and Unpause’ Months After $182M Exploit
The credit-based stablecoin was deployed to the Ethereum mainnet exactly one year ago today. Beanstalk, a credit-based stablecoin, has rebooted on the one-year anniversary of its launch—and not quite four months since it was hacked for $182 million. “The Beanstalk experiment is out in the wild once again,” said...
CryptoDickbutts Ethereum NFTs Surge 690% in Daily Sales Volume
The floor price of Series 3 CryptoDickButts climbed as prominent influencers shilled their Dickbutt bags and praised the CDB community. CryptoDickbutts surged on Sunday, leapfrogging a handful of other notable NFT collections on elevated volume. Daily trading volume for the Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea is up 690% at the time...
India’s Financial Watchdog Freezes Binance-Owned WazirX’s Assets for ‘Lax KYC Norms’
Indian law enforcement claimed a WazirX director was allegedly “non-cooperative” after accusations of assisted fraud and money laundering. India’s chief economic enforcement agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), announced Friday that they have frozen $8.14 million (64.67 Crore rupees) in assets from crypto exchange WazirX. The ED alleged...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Michael Saylor Leaves CEO Role to ‘Focus More on Bitcoin,’ Nomad and Solana Get Hacked
Also: A British crypto troll was ordered by the U.K. High Court to pay 1 pound in damages to a podcaster. After two consecutive weeks of growth, crypto markets cramped up a bit. Even as reports of liquidity troubles appear to have slowed, investors were cautious. This week, Bitcoin-HODLing corporations...
