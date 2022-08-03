ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Gloucester Winning Coin Design For Purchase At Sidewalk Bazaar

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Ever wanted to own a bit of treasure and history? Running from August 4 to 6, attendees at Gloucester's annual downtown Sidewalk Bazaar can purchase the city's winning coin from the 400th Anniversary medallion design competition. The coin, "Out at Sea," came from Boston-based...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Man Arrested In Providence-Cranston Assault

A 33-year-old Cranston man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the city Wednesday night. Police say Michael McCombs is charged with felony assault and possession of a firearm without a license. McCombs posted 50 thousand dollar surety bond and ordered to surrender his weapons. Before he was...
CRANSTON, RI
Milford Grandmother Rebounds From Injury, Leads Soccer Team To Gold

MILFORD (WBZNewsRadio) - Despite being hit by a truck in March, 78-year-old Rita Wilke helped her Bay State Breakers teammates win the women's 70-plus category at the USASA Adult Soccer Fest. "I scored two goals." She told WBZ's Kim Tunnicliffe. "They set me up so I was happy with that."
MILFORD, MA
Man Stabbed In Providence-Shot In Cranston

A joint investigation is underway in both Providence and Cranston after first a man was stabbed on Dyer Street, made his way to Cranston where the same man was shot coming out of a convenience store. The victim is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for what are being described...

