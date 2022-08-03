Read on www.greencarreports.com
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
motor1.com
2024 Ford Mustang with V8 engine to have nearly 500 bhp - report
Facing stricter emissions regulations, some cars lose power as engineers have no other way but to tweak the engine to comply with stricter legislation. A relevant example is the Ford Mustang California sold in Europe where it makes 10 bhp and 30 lb-ft less than its North American equivalent. It was the same story with the Bullitt, and even the US-spec 'Stang has lost some ponies as the 2022MY came with 10 bhp and 10 lb-ft less than the 2021MY.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
fordauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
The Ford Ranger returned to the U.S. market for the 2019 model year following an extended absence, but this time around, it’s a mid-size pickup competing with the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevy Colorado. The all-new, next-generation Ranger has already launched in some other parts of the world, but won’t land in the U.S. until next year, alongside the new Ranger Raptor, marking the first of an eight-year production run. However, the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor will have the brand new 2023 Chevy Colorado to contend with soon, as that model – along with the Raptor-rival ZR2 – has been revealed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV
The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
Top Speed
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans with Reliability and Fuel Efficiency
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
Past and future meet in spectacular 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid sedan
The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur plug-in hybrid is a $210,000 declaration that the tradition-steeped brand will honor its century-old roots as the performance-driven luxury brand transitions from gasoline to electric power. Combining the latest powertrain technology with handcrafted luxury and topping it all with an LED-lit, motorized version of the...
Lamborghinis Will Have Loud Combustion Engines For Many Years To Come
Lamborghini is preparing for an electric future but has no plans to abandon the combustion engine just yet. In fact, the Raging Bull is already working on solutions to guarantee its longevity for many years to come. Speaking with TechCrunch, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn't see the supercar maker as...
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
motor1.com
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR blasts down Autobahn at 170 mph
The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR hasn’t debuted yet, but the previous example is still a potent performance powerhouse. A new video from the AutoTopNL channel takes the large SUV to an unrestricted portion of the German Autobahn to see the Land Rover blast down the famous road at triple-digit speeds.
fordauthority.com
Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine vs. GM 2.7L I-4 Turbo: Comparison
The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.
