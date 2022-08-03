ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri man who pointed gun at BLM protesters gets just 3% of vote in GOP Senate primary

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nw0DV_0h3SltBk00

Mark McCloskey , the St. Louis attorney who shot to fame when he and his wife threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns outside their home in the summer of 2020, lost in the Republican primary for US Senate in Missouri on Tuesday night.

Mr McCloskey received just three percent of the vote in the hotly contested primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt , finishing in fifth place behind victor Eric Schmitt and three other candidates.

“I can tell you one thing: there’s one genuine, MAGA , America First, strong border, law-and-order real American patriot in this race, and that’s me,” Mr McCloskey said in a campaign video recorded the day before he recieved fewer than 20,000 votes.

Mr McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey were responsible for one of the defining images of the national racial justice uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. They notably stood outside their large home in the exclusive Portland Place neighborhood of St. Louis and aimed an AR-15 and a handgun at a small group of protesters marching past.

Mr McCloskey said that he feared he and his wife would be “murdered within seconds” by protesters, but they did not face any type of bodily harm. There was no evidence that any of the protesters in the crowd were carrying weapons.

Images and footage of the incident made Mr McCloskey a celebrity on the right, where he was celebrated for apparently threatening to shoot Black Lives Matter activists. He and Ms McCloskey were invited to speak at that summer’s Republican National Convention, where Mr McCloskey said “it seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.”

Mr and Ms McCloskey were both charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony, but eventually pleaded that charge down to a misdemeanour. They were ultimately pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Mr McCloskey, a personal injury lawyer whose law license has been indefinitely suspended, attempted to turn his moment of fame into a political career by announcing his candidacy for the Senate. After failing to raise a large amount of money or secure notable endorsements, he was ultimately a non-factor in a race that garnered plenty of national attention.

Among the major storylines was former Missouri governor Eric Greitens’ attempt to make a political comeback after he was forced to resign from the governorship in 2018. His resignation was tendered after an allegation of sexual assault from his former hairdresser made headlines. Republicans around the country pushed back on Mr Greitens running again as they believed his nomination would make the seat competitive for Democrats in November.

Mr Greitens was the polling leader in the race as late as June, but ultimately faltered as Mr Schmitt, the state attorney general, surged. Former President Donald Trump’s decision to endorse “ERIC” on the eve of the primary resulted in confusion, as both candidates named Eric claimed his support, but it was Mr Schmitt who won a resounding victory on Tuesday — defeating his closest competitor by more than 20 percentage points.

Mr Schmitt will now face the Democratic nominee Trudy Bush Valentine in November in a race that the Republican candidate will be expected to win. Mr McCloskey’s brief foray into politics, meanwhile, appears to be over.

Comments / 3

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Elections
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Blunt
Salon

Ex-Boebert campaign manager breaks down crying on Bannon podcast while demanding sham “recount”

Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., choked up on Tuesday while insisting that "elections matter." Bishop appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast with Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. The homes of both women were raided by the FBI in connection to an election fraud case. Peters also recently lost her bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She disputes the results of her election and the results of the 2020 presidential election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Blm#Us Senate#Racism#Election Local#Gop#Republican#Maga#America First#All American#Portland Place
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy