Ford EV Battery Master Plan Prioritizes Joint Venture With SK
A new Ford EV battery master plan was revealed late last month, outlining a vast number of deals the automaker has been working on to secure the raw materials it needs moving forward from suppliers around the globe. Part of that plan involves FoMoCo’s recently-finalized joint venture with SK On, dubbed BlueOvalSK, which has been in the works for some time now. However, while it may seem like Ford is somewhat shunning SK by securing materials from a number of other sources, that isn’t the case at all, as Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV Industrialization elaborated on during a recent question and answer session related to this Ford EV announcement.
Ford Patent Filed For Air-Ground Last-Mile Delivery System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an air to ground last-mile delivery system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2021, published on July 28th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0237554. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has done quite a bit of experimentation with...
Ford EV Segment Share Continues To Expand In 2022
Ford EV segment share has grown steadily over the past several months, largely due to the launch of the E-Transit and Ford F-150 Lightning, which have joined the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the automaker’s all-electric lineup. EV sales in general have also been on the rise for some time now, most recently spurred on by rising gas prices. Regardless, Ford EV segment share continued to grow in the second quarter of this year, the automaker recently revealed via its July sales report.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
Lincoln Ranked Third In 2022 China Tech Experience Index Study
It took some time for Lincoln to find its footing in China, but the luxury brand has enjoyed a surge in that country in recent months in spite of lagging behind some rivals in J.D. Power’s 2021 China Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study. Now, after the launch of the new, tech-focused Lincoln Zephyr, things are looking up for the luxury brand in China, as it shot all the way up to a third place ranking in this year’s TXI Study.
2023 Ford Super Duty Will Officially Debut This Fall
The 2023 Ford Super Duty has been spotted by Ford Authority spies in a number of configurations multiple times over the past several months, giving us a preview of what to expect from the refreshed model when it debuts. As Ford Authority reported last month, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley himself has revealed a rough timeline of when we can expect to see the 2023 Super Duty in the flesh.
Ford F-150 Lightning And PowerBoost Pickups Being Sent To Kentucky
Pro Power Onboard-equipped Ford F-150 PowerBoost pickups have proven to be a literal life-saver through a variety of major weather events in recent years, providing portable power for those in need. Ford has used this capability to help others affected by natural disasters by shipping these pickups to different parts around the country in the past. Now, it’s doing that once again following some devastating flooding in Kentucky – where the automaker owns and operates two assembly plants – by sending a number of PowerBoost and Ford F-150 Lightning pickups to the area, CEO Jim Farley recently revealed via Twitter.
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
2022 Ford Escape Retail Order Banks To Close August 10th
The 2022 Ford Escape represents the final model year for this particular iteration of the compact crossover before a mid-cycle refresh takes place for the 2023 model year. Regardless, the 2022 Escape ushered in a few minor changes, including adding a hands-free liftgate removal option in June and a mandatory 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot removal option across all models last month due to supply constraints. However, order banks for the 2022 Escape PHEV closed last month due to high demand, and now the rest of the 2022 Ford Escape lineup will follow suit next week, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Production Update Ditches Two Features
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning production began at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center back in April, with the very first deliveries following in May. A few months later, the all-electric pickup has been delivered to all 50 U.S. states as sales continue to rise, in spite of multiple supply chain constraints. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is ditching two of its features amid the chip shortage and various other supply issues – On-Board Scales and Smart Hitch.
Lincoln Nautilus Among Top 10 Models With Highest Brand Loyalty
The Lincoln Nautilus has faced its fair share of trials and tribulations in recent months, as well as a few notable achievements. The Nautilus was the slowest selling new vehicle on the market in June, even though it gained market share in the the D-segment luxury crossover segment in the first quarter of 2022. The Lincoln Nautilus also finished as the highest-ranked mid-size premium SUV in J.D. Power’s most recent Initial Quality Study (IQS), though the crossover is also slated to be discontinued following the 2023 model year. Now, the ups and downs continue, as the Lincoln Nautilus has been ranked among the top 10 models with the highest brand loyalty – joining its platform-mate, the Ford Edge in that regard.
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Heads To Mexico Early Next Year
Ford Mexico is in the midst of a major transformation as it aims to become a major export for engineering services following the opening of a new Global Technology and Business Center, as well as the launch of several new products including the 2022 Ford Expedition and E-Transit in March, as well as the Ford Lobo Raptor R – otherwise known as the Ford F-150 Raptor R in the U.S. – later this year. Now, that lineup is set to expand once again, as the recently-revealed 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor will also launch in Mexico early next year, the automaker has announced.
Ford Benchmarking Mustang Mach-E Rival Polestar 2
Ford has been caught benchmarking myriad electric vehicles over the past couple months. Back in December of 2021, Ford Authority spied the Tesla Model Y Performance in the hands of The Blue Oval, followed by the Lucid Air in March 2022 and the Tesla Model S Plaid just a few months later in June. Now, our spies have caught yet another rival EV being benchmarked by Ford: the Polestar 2, which competes with the Ford Mustang Mach-E on mostly on price and battery range.
Ford Backed Argo AI Creates Panel Of Outsiders To Tackle Safety Issues
Ford’s self-driving subsidiary Argo AI has reached a few important milestones in its quest to provide autonomous commercial vehicle services in recent months, including ditching human safety drivers in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, as well as reinventing the way that self-driving vehicles see bicyclists. Following a rapid expansion, the company recently laid off 150 workers, but reportedly remains on track to reach its goals, regardless. Now Argo AI has taken yet another step in its lengthy quest to provide driver-less transportation to the masses – it has created a panel of outsiders to tackle key safety issues dubbed the Argo Safety Advisory Council, according to The Verge.
Ford Transit Connect Part Of USPS Fleet In Limited Capacity
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is in the midst of replacing its ages-old fleet that currently consists of the Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV) with an all-new, next-generation delivery vehicle made by Oshkosh Defense. However, Ford Authority recently discovered – via the official EPA fuel economy site – that USPS also has a listing for the Ford Transit Connect, which seemed a bit unusual. Thus, we reached out to Kimberly Frum, senior public relations representative for corporate communications at USPS, who confirmed that the Ford Transit Connect is, in fact, part of the current post office fleet.
Win This 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor From DADA Educational Foundation
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed a few months ago as the ultimate high-performance version of the already-capable Ford Bronco, though it won’t be terribly easy to get one’s hands on. In fact, the vast majority of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor models produced will go to carryover reservation holders, with little inventory set to wind up on dealer lots, likely with huge markups applied to the MSRPs of those vehicles. However, Ford Authority readers have another way they can score a new Bronco Raptor – by entering a sweepstakes hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA).
Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine vs. GM 2.7L I-4 Turbo: Comparison
The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.
2023 Ford Ranger Adds Splash Jungle Edition Package
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has already launched in a handful of markets around the world, the redesigned pickup won’t be arriving in the U.S. until next year. As such, the 2023 Ford Ranger soldiers on in North America following minimal changes for the 2022 model year, including the addition of the new Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Ranger will also be adding the new Splash Jungle Edition Package to its lineup, too.
Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses
Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gains All-New Black Diamond Off-Road Package
Following its launch in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Bronco Sport has received a few minor tweaks, and the 2023 model year seems poised to continue that trend. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport could be gaining a Heritage model like its big brother, the Ford Bronco, one that adds some retro-inspired touches to the rugged, off-road-focused crossover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport lineup will also gain an all-new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, too.
