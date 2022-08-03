ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southend United to rename stand after inadvertent link with Rose West

By Nadeem Badshah
 4 days ago
Photograph: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo/Rex/Shutterstock

A football club is to change the name of one of its stands after a new sponsorship deal saw it rebranded “the Gilbert & Rose West Stand”, triggering reaction on social media over the association with one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers.

Southend United, which plays in the National League which is the fifth tier of English football, signed a commercial partnership with a local estate agent in Leigh-on-Sea.

The juxtaposition of “Gilbert & Rose” with “West Stand” inadvertently saw Rose and West appear next to each other on season ticket cards and the club’s website.

Southend, who start their season at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday, are now to discuss “a different arrangement of words” with the sponsor.

A spokesperson told the PA news agency: “They are a fantastic local estate agents and we look forward to working with them during this partnership, which will include a number of community projects.”

One Southend fan, Paul Napper, wrote on Twitter: “Only Southend United could have a sponsor for the West Stand called Gilbert & Rose, inevitably leading to the Gilbert & Rose West Stand.”

Rose West collaborated with her husband, Fred, in the torture and murder of at least 12 young women and girls in the 1970s and 1980s, in addition to murdering her eight-year-old stepdaughter in 1971. Fred West killed himself in prison while awaiting trial. Rose West, 68, is serving a whole-life term after being convicted in 1995.

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
Letter: Andy Ward obituary

In writing about Andy Ward, Ian Alister celebrated 40 years of their collaboration as a reflection of Andy’s constancy in friendship. One more book by Andy has just been published: Orderly Britain, on the resolution of everyday problems, from dog fouling to double parking, co-written with Tim Newman. Ian...
Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6pm Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
