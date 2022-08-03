Find Smoked, Whole Lamb Birria Smash Burgers at This Michelin-Recommended Taquería in West Adams

Read on www.lataco.com
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Nectali ‘Sumo Hair’ Díaz, L.A.’s Tropical Music Visionary and Activist for Afro Mexico, Dies Tragically at 42
On the early morning of July 30th, the birdsong echoing through the swaying palm trees in the concrete jungle known as Los Angeles was somber as friends, fans, and family woke up to the devastating news that prolific, self-taught Afro-diasporic DJ Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz left this earth. He...
Just When You Thought It Was Safe: Corporate Tie-Ins Come For L.A.’s Halloween Haunts
Out of obsidian shadows, the soulless entities come slithering, their eyes barren voids, their ravenous tentacles extended. They come for your disposable income, ready to wring every red cent from the marrow of your fleshy form. They are corporate tie-ins. And they’re appearing this fall at L.A.’s Halloween Haunts....
Headlines: San Clemente Considers Local Abortion Ban; Burbank Weighing Outdoor Watering Ban
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Triller, a rival video app of TikTok, is being accused of inconsistently paying out a promised $14 million to...
A Space For Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Food Wisdom: ‘LA Plaza Cocina’ Is For Everyone
There are thousands of Mexican restaurants all over Los Angeles, but there is only one Mexican food “museum.”. In February, LA Plaza Cocina, an extension of the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, became the first museum dedicated to Mexican cuisine in the United States. The all-women staff team of LA Plaza Cocina is redefining who and what gets included in museum spaces. The team’s goal is to celebrate Mexican regional cuisine, its indigenous and African influences, and the Los Angeles community members that specialize in regional Mexican dishes.
Headlines: Gardena Fruit Vendor Killed In Armed Robbery; Reckless Driver Kills Six In Windsor Hills
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A yet-to-be-named fruit vendor in his 30s was shot during an armed robbery attempt in Gardena on Thursday afternoon,...
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Headlines: Vin Scully Dead at 94; President Biden Endorses Karen Bass For L.A. Mayor
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rest in peace to Vin Scully, the bard of baseball, and the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years,...
Hinano’s Unsung Oaxacan Grill Master Is Serving a Tender Grilled Calamari Taco In the Streets of Venice
Los Ángeles is a city of tacos, with new taquerías popping up on street corners around the county on a weekly basis. To help us get through them all, L.A. TACO presents our new “Taco of the Week” column, where we celebrate the latest taco we’ve eaten that blew our minds.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
Headlines: Two Shot During Robbery at Reseda Tattoo Parlor Party; Local Man Gets New Sixth Street Bridge Ink
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A protest for reproductive rights at LACMA shut down a stretch of Wilshire Boulevard yesterday afternoon, before two people...
Headlines: Road Rage Incidents Soar In L.A.; Meet a Taco-Stealing Cat
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Anschutz Corporation, the parent company of Coachella that owns Goldenvoice and AEG Live, donated $75,000 to the Republican...
What $10 Gets You at a Taco Truck In East L.A. In This Economy
If you’ve recently chosen to cook at home to save a few bucks here and there instead of going out to eat, you are not alone. Everyone in Los Angeles has been subject to inflated food prices. It has become a scavenger hunt to find tacos that are both delicious to eat and not too expensive. But we are here to remind you that L.A.’s Taco Life is still here for you.
Headlines: DTLA Dog Walker Allegedly Attacked and Robbed of Lab and Terrier; Street Vendor Robbed at Gunpoint In Hemet
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Two dogs belonging to a dog activist were taken by force downtown on Sunday after his dog walker was...
‘I Want Change for Our People:’ This Former Hot Dog Vendor Helps Street Vendors Get Their Permits
It’s Sunday, and “bailamos con el tuca tuca tucanazo!” is heard playing in the distance in downtown Santa Ana; the smell of carne asada, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and elotes lures you into what is now Orange County’s first certified “Tianguis Market.”. But what makes this...
Why Everyone Seems to Be Panicking About L.A.’s New Sixth Street Bridge
Two weeks ago, the new version of the Sixth Street Viaduct was officially opened, bridging downtown L.A.’s Arts District to Boyle Heights. Almost immediately, it became the talk of the town, which, hey, not bad for a bridge to go so viral in an era of such limited attention spans.
Headlines: How a California Mailman Accidentally Created Haas Avocados; 228 Roosters and 500 Pounds of Weed Seized In Antelope Valley
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Four people were shot and injured by multiple suspects Downtown last night. All four are expected to survive. [LAT]
L.A. Graffiti Artist OG SLICK Beefing with East Coast Company That Used His Mural For a Monopoly Board
As certain as seeing the sunrise each morning, we can depend on avaricious entrepreneurs stealing the work of graffiti artists. L.A. TACO has touched upon such cases of plagiarism or outright theft concerning local artists, including Shark Toof, Shawn McKinney, Brandy Flower, and Aiko, in the past. The latest painter...
Headlines: Rapper Tyga Called Out for Cultural Insensitivity Against Latinos; ‘Celebrity Barber’ Facing Backlash for Confrontation with Frutera
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Two people were shot and killed, and at least five others injured at San Pedro’s Peck Park on Sunday....
Headlines: Joe Rogan Under Fire For Suggesting ‘Shooting’ L.A.’s Homeless; ‘Carmageddon’ Hits the SGV Today
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Joe Rogan is being criticized for saying, “Maybe you should just go shoot the homeless people” on his podcast...
The Best Tamales in Long Beach Can Be Found In a Home Depot Parking Lot
Honest question: Do you know if your favorite local tamales are made from the painstaking, thousand-year-old nixtamal masa process? Or are they made from the much more convenient Maseca (instant masa flour)?. For some of us, this keen distinction is everything due to the absolutely different values in food politics...
