Larksville’s Two Pillars Athletics cultivates community, record-breaking results
LARKSVILLE — Two Pillars Athletics on East Luzerne Avenue breeds monsters. More than that — and something that’s
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Mifflinburg Wildcats (4)
League: PA Heartland Athletic Conference, Division I. 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Looking to have a steady balance of run and pass. Did a solid job at both last year and look to continue this year. Expecting the ball to be touched by multiple players and playing fast. Keys will be depth, a good balance of run and pass, and playing aggressively.”
Second Southern Tier School Announces There Will Be No Football This Year
On Wednesday, August 3, members of the Sayre School District school board decided, out of safety concerns raised by its coach and by parents, to pull its varsity football program this upcoming school year and look for other schools that might allow its senior students to join their team. When...
Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State
State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
NewsChannel 36
Sayre School Board Passes Motion for Football Co-op with Athens
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - The Sayre Area School District school board passed a motion on Thursday night to propose a football co-op with Athens and a collaboration between the schools' band and cheer squads. The agreement was reached during a special meeting that was held in response to Wednesday's email...
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
Penn State football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Penn State in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the Nittany Lions' 2022 schedule. 2022 Penn State Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 at Purdue Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Ohio Week 3, Sept. 17 at Auburn Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Central Michigan Week 5, Oct. 1 ...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
WASD students to receive free meals
Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday. By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of...
golackawanna.com
Summer Dance Reunion brings memories of ’50s and ’60s to Irem Pavilion
DALLAS — Joe Nardone & the All Stars and Eddie Day & the Starfires again held their Summer Dance Reunion at the Irem Pavilion in Dallas Saturday night with an overflow crowd dancing to the music of the ’50s and ’60s, bringing back memories for all. The...
16 To The Rescue: Hawk
DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
Penn College Physician Assistant student moves on to Yale Medicine
Williamsport, Pa. — One Pennsylvania College of Technology student is blasting off from Physician Assistant student to a position with the Surgical Residency Program at Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz of Williamsport is set to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a combined bachelor's/master's degree in physician assistant studies this month. Only about a dozen students are accepted to the Physician Assistance Surgical Residency Program from...
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
Evangelical Community Hospital seeks, and will train, hospice volunteers
Lewisburg,Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical is looking for new volunteers. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and the desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ...
Poker shootout fundraiser in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — People in Wyoming County had their eye on the prize this afternoon. Folks came out to Factoryville Sportsmen's Club to raise money for Individual Abilities in Motion. The day consisted of sporting clays on a 100-target course spread out over 5 outdoor stations. Shooters received a...
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
Group offering $25,000 in grant funding
Williamsport, Pa. — A philanthropic group is offering $25,000 in funding to help build a stronger community in Lycoming County. First Community Foundation Partnership has created “Spark Tank,” an innovation grant challenge for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity. The foundation is looking for creative people with ideas, people with dreams, people that have an idea to make the community better. "Spark Tank is FCFP's take on...
Lancaster Farming
Greenwood Valley Wagyu Owes Success to Two Fifth-Generation Farmers
MILLVILLE, Pa. — While Mike and Lindsay Miller may be new to their beef business, Greenwood Valley Wagyu in Columbia County, they aren’t new to farming — both come from fifth-generation farming families. Lindsay’s father, Loren Ruth, and brother, Mitchell Ruth, run the well-established 150-head Wagyu beef...
Toasty night at Clinton County Fair
MILL HALL, Pa. — It was a toasty night at the 49th annual Clinton County Fair. There's a little something for everyone at the fairgrounds near Mill Hall. Families dined on all the fair favorites: pizza, sausage sandwiches, and even some ice cream to cool off. There are also...
FCFP urges public to improve race relations in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is challenging residents of Lycoming County to present their best ideas to advance racial equity. The challenge, called "Spark Tank" to avoid copyright infringement lawsuits from ABC, will provide $25,000 and the help of local nonprofits to implement the top idea. Creative people with dreams and ideas to make the community better are invited to submit an application. Each...
