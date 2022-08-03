I don't know if I agree with attempted 1ST degree or not. I would like to see the video. W/o it, my opinion, it sounds like he was fearful of this event being possible beforehand, seeing as though they claim he was alert before they entered and he had the weapon- in my opinion for self defense. they say he tried to refuse them service initially. he also attempted to detur with other objects as well. then was assaulted with a drink which could have immobilized him briefly allowing further harm. but I can't say he was right to shoot at them when they were leaving or not without seeing it first. probably shouldn't but I don't think he was trying to kill based on number of shots location and previous actions. my opinion without seeing it just based on info in this article.
