Scheana Shay Weighs in on Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder's Feud

Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Breakup
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is letting his outfit do the talking. On Aug, 6, the former Saturday Night Live star was photographed for the first time since the news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating.
Why Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are setting family boundaries. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were not in attendance when Joe's sister Teresa Giudice married her partner Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J, on Aug. 6. The wedding took place following increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument, per a source.
iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy Views Her Relationship With Her Mom as “Conditioning”
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is reexamining her relationship with her late mom Debra McCurdy. The Nickelodeon star, who appeared on hit programs iCarly and Sam & Cat, opened up about her experience being raised in the spotlight by what she described as her controlling mother.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. It's time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star and Pete Davidson have broken up and decided to just be friends, sources close to the couple exclusively tell E! News. The insiders share...
Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Her Split From Pete Davidson
Watch: Katy Perry Reacts to TikTok Theory of Pete Davidson Being Her "Lover" Kete is no more. So, does Kimye have another shot?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after about nine months together, sources exclusively told E! News. The sources explained that as Pete films a movie in Australia, their long distance relationship finally took its toll and they split this week. However, they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," per the sources.
Why RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Is Ready for the Reunion: "Sick of this BS"
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is far from over, but Garcelle Beauvais is already looking forward to the reunion. The reality TV star said as much in an Aug. 4 tweet in response to a RHOBH After...
Selena Gomez Says She Hopes to "Be Married and to Be a Mom"
Watch: Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for "Growing Up With Me" in EMOTIONAL TikTok. Selena Gomez is still keeping it real as she looks toward the future—a future that includes starting a family. In a new episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation, released Aug. 5, the singer chats...
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Pete Davidson Celebrates Sister's Graduation Amid Kim Kardashian Split
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. Pete Davidson is focusing on family amid his split from Kim Kardashian. On Aug. 5, hours after the former couple's breakup was made public, the Saturday Night Live alum's mother Amy Davidson posted an Instagram a selfie of herself with her son and daughter Casey Davidson at Pace University in New York City. Casey, 24, recently graduated from the college and Lennox Hill Hospital's physician assistant program.
Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Early 2000s Mall Fashion Is Back, Baby
Watch: Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!. Early 2000s fashion is officially making a comeback and Kendall Jenner is very here for it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her sporting an outfit that's very reminiscent of the looks that stars like Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, or Lindsay Lohan would've worn on the red carpet almost two decades earlier.
Khloe Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. It's official: True Thompson is a big sister. About a month after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child via surrogate, the pair have welcomed their baby boy, her rep tells E! News. Their son's arrival comes four years after the two had their daughter True.
Proof Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet Are Still a Modern Family
Watch: Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up" Eric Stonestreet paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson a visit and made sure to teach Jesse's 2-year-old Beckett an interesting new word: "Manure." Yes, you read that right. In a new TikTok, Jesse filmed his former Modern Family co-star having the hilarious exchange with his son, and it's just as great as you would imagine.
Take a Magic Carpet Ride Through Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Romance
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together. He wasn't the Aladdin to her Jasmine after all. Kim Kardashian is no longer dating Pete Davidson, as the pair broke up earlier this week, multiple sources told E! News. The sources explained that their demanding schedules and the long distance between her home in California and his filming in Australia made it challenging to continue on.
Jennifer Garner and John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles
Watch: Here's Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding. Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still going strong. Nearly five months and the actress and her boyfriend were spotted out in NYC together, the pair stepped out for another rare outing in Los Angeles. In the pictures, taken on Aug. 4, Jennifer and John appear to be returning from a workout session together. The businessman is seen exiting the passenger side of her car while she carries a water bottle, her phone and what looks like a white towel in her hands.
Khloe Kardashian and Private Equity Investor Break Up
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. It's over between Khloe Kardashian and her mystery man. The Kardashians star is no longer in a relationship with the private equity investor she began dating earlier this year, a source confirmed to E! News on Aug. 6. The news comes soon after the arrival of Khloe's and previous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.
Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Her When She Was 9
Watch: 4 NEW Bombshells From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Court Docs. As a child, Christina Ricci got a remote life lesson from an unexpected teacher: Johnny Depp. The year was 1989. Ricci was filming the movie Mermaids with Winona Ryder, the actor's girlfriend at the time, and she recalled witnessing a possibly anti-gay confrontation between two other people on set.
Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos
Watch: Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy" Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics. Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at His London Concert
Watch: Kylie Jenner Treats "Spoiled" Stormi to Lux Shopping Spree. This family moment is music to our ears. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster traveled to the U.K. to attend Travis Scott's sold-out show at London's The O2 Arena on Aug. 6. The event marks the "Antidote" rapper's first solo arena concert since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.
Nicola Peltz Beckham Reflects on People Who “Hurt My Heart” in Tearful Selfies
Watch: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!. Nicola Peltz Beckham wants the world to know that's it's okay not to feel okay. The Transformers star, 27, was unafraid to get vulnerable in a poignant Instagram post about how she handles difficult days and people who try to bring her down. Alongside her message, Nicola included a series of photos that feature her teary-eyed in bed with a stuffed animal.
