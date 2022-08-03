ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION: Boulder County bans assault weapons, ‘ghost guns,’ among other gun measures

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago
Read on rockydailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
rockydailynews.com

Denver shootings: Rifle caught on video, bullet through window, has moms fed up

DENVER (KDVR) — Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they’re no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they’re fed up. The neighborhood is near Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue. These mothers said that on Wednesday night, there was more gunfire, with a bullet firing through a bedroom window.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

I-70 closed between York and Steele streets due to flooding

DENVER — Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and causing flash flooding are threatening parts of the Denver metro and the Front Range Sunday. A flood watch has been issued for the area until midnight. A heavy rain threat may produce rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in as little as...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy