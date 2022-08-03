Prosecutor: Herald won't face charges for early election result test post

Read on kimatv.com
Suspect in Sunnyside killed in shootout with police
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning around 1:25 a.m. near the 3900 block of Gilbert road. According to a press release, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to shots fired at a gathering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Police...
Police say man found dead in apartment in Moxee and that it was a targeted attack
In a press release, police say at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Moxee Police Department received a 911 call concerning a gunshot victim at the 8500 block Beauchene Road. When officers arrived at the scene the victim was found dead in the apartment. Police say they are now investigating the death...
More than a dozen buildings destroyed by Cow Canyon fire
NACHES -- The Cow Canyon Fire has done significant damage with crews reporting it has burned down 2 homes, 1 cabin, and 11 smaller outbuildings or minor structures. As of yet there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths caused by the fire. Fire management officials report the...
Women in Yakima are much more likely to own homes than men
YAKIMA -- A new report shows Yakima has one of the largest gender gaps in home ownership in the entire United States. The analysis by Porch found that the homeownership rate among single females in the Yakima metro area is 60.92%, compared to 43.43% for single men. Out of all...
Fire officials battling Cow Canyon Fire concerned over rising temperatures this weekend
"We're not out of the woods yet, but that wind that was really pushing the fire is not with us right now," said Joel Brumm, public information officer for the Cow Canyon Fire. A cold front that drastically dropped temperatures in the Valley nearly 20 degrees brought in high speeds of dry wind that quickly pushed the Cow Canyon Fire to 5,600 acres in less than a day.
