Prosecutor: Herald won't face charges for early election result test post

"We're not out of the woods yet, but that wind that was really pushing the fire is not with us right now," said Joel Brumm, public information officer for the Cow Canyon Fire. A cold front that drastically dropped temperatures in the Valley nearly 20 degrees brought in high speeds of dry wind that quickly pushed the Cow Canyon Fire to 5,600 acres in less than a day.

SELAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO