Former Tiger 'balling' at NFL training camp, picks off the GOAT

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

A former Clemson safety has been making plays at an NFL training camp and even picked off the GOAT.

Nolan Turner, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April, is turning heads at the Bucs’ training camp and intercepted a pass from Tom Brady in practice earlier this week.

Bucs third-year safety and 2021 Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. has taken notice of Turner’s performance in camp and complimented the former Tiger on Tuesday, saying Turner has been “ballin’.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles mentioned Turner recently while discussing the team’s safety situation, calling Turner “very smart” and saying whether Tampa carries a fifth safety is “yet to be determined” and that the competition at the safety position will probably play itself out once preseason games start.

Turner played in 65 games – fourth-most in program history – with 25 starts during his six-year career at Clemson. He finished fourth on the team this past season with 69 tackles with three pass breakups and an interception despite dealing with hamstring and toe injuries. Turner earned All-American honors in 2020 when he had 66 tackles and a team-high three picks.

He finished his career with 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

