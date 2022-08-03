Albany TV Station Celebrates 40 Years On The Air

Read on q1057.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend
TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
Final ‘Alive at Five’ rained out
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens took shelter underneath I-787 in Albany in anticipation for the final ‘Alive at Five’ for the summer. The venue was moved from its usual location because of the heat. But, then the rain came. “They moved us under the bridge. It’s alittle bit of shade. It’s supposed to rain as well. […]
Live Pro Wrestling Pay-Per-View Event to be Held in Albany
Albany is without a doubt a hotspot for pro wrestling. Whether at the WWE or independent level, fans in the area can't seem to get enough. 2022 has been an incredible year so far for pro wrestling fans in the Capital Region. WWE returned to the area for the first time since the pandemic back in April with a live edition of Smackdown at the MVP Arena. It was also announced that WWE would be bringing Monday Night Raw back to the arena on November 21st after a 3 year absence.
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
Changes for Tonight’s Alive at 5 with Doug E. Fresh in Albany
We're feeling what could be record heat in the Capital Region today, so as a precaution, the city will move tonight's free Alive at 5 show with Doug E. Fresh to the rain location. In other words, you'll have plenty of shade. Generally, these shows are held on the stage...
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
Book Bike travels around Albany giving out free books
Grassroots Givers, in partnership with CDPHP, is tackling the summer reading slump with their first Book Bike program. Volunteers are bringing their free library program to local neighborhoods.
Win Trinity of Terror Tickets Before They Go On Sale in Albany!
MVP Arena in Albany have announced the addition of Trinity of Terror Part 3 to their event schedule for 2022 and Q1057 and 1035 has tickets for you!. Trinity of Terror Part 3 features a triple co-headlining concert with Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills. The lineup doesn't end there however because Atreyu is also on the bill as a special guest!
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
