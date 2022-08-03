ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
CANCER
#Monkeypox Virus#Disease Control#Diseases#General Health#Abc 7#Reuters#White House
The US Sun

Airport chaos after over 1000 US flights are canceled and 3,700 delayed following second-worst day for flying this month

MORE than 1,000 flights were canceled and 3,700 were delayed by mid-afternoon on Friday — following the second-worst day for flying this month. The number of cancelations jumped to nearly 1,500 flights by the evening in the second consecutive day of disruptions, ruining tens of thousands of travelers' plans across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - (This August 7 story corrects Chang's title to Deputy Secretary General, not Secretary General, in paragraph 10) Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Can Math Models Predict—and Prevent—the Next Suicide?

Mental health is, in some ways, the black sheep of public health: chronically underfunded, undervalued, and overlooked. One reason has to do with the social stigma surrounding mental health. After all, it was long considered gauche to seek treatment for issues like depression (while tuberculosis is a much sexier malady). An even bigger reason has to do with the complexity of deciding where to channel mental health resources—a process known as psychiatric epidemiology.As computer engineers continue to churn out more and more powerful algorithms, complicated systems models have become a cornerstone of epidemiology. These programs take in massive amounts of...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Rejecting Christian Nationalism Is What Jesus Would Do

In 1915, the Ku Klux Klan found revival at Stone Mountain in Georgia in a ceremony that included a U.S. flag and a Holy Bible placed on an altar before a burning cross.More than a century later, today’s generation of white supremacists are following in their political ancestors’ footsteps, explicitly and proudly embracing the label of “Christian nationalist.” Some are even going so far as to sell merch, with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) hawking “exclusive” shirts emblazoned with “Proud Christian Nationalist.”Even before she began advertising the shirts on Instagram with the call to stand against the “Godless Left,” Greene...
RELIGION
Reuters

Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
MILITARY

