Mental health is, in some ways, the black sheep of public health: chronically underfunded, undervalued, and overlooked. One reason has to do with the social stigma surrounding mental health. After all, it was long considered gauche to seek treatment for issues like depression (while tuberculosis is a much sexier malady). An even bigger reason has to do with the complexity of deciding where to channel mental health resources—a process known as psychiatric epidemiology.As computer engineers continue to churn out more and more powerful algorithms, complicated systems models have become a cornerstone of epidemiology. These programs take in massive amounts of...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO