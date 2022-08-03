Read on www.newschannel6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
University Kiwanis Club donates $3K to Haynes Northwest Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis Club made a donation of $3,000 Wednesday to help the Haynes Northwest Academy install a new playground. The donation brings the playground fund up to $4,945, according to the academy. Academy officials now have just over $2,000 left to raise for their...
newschannel6now.com
Vitro releases statement on explosion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s reported explosion at the glass manufacturing plant, Vitro has released the following statement:. A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The molten glass caused materials under the furnace to ignite. Wichita Falls Fire and EMS was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.
newschannel6now.com
Local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter OEO honors graduates with scholarships
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The AKA omicron epsilon omega, chapter in Wichita Falls held a reception, recognizing honorees who took part in an essay writing scholarship competition. The sorority gave out scholarships and goody bags to help graduates take that next big step toward college. Ahman Williams-Higgins, scholarship recipient said,...
newschannel6now.com
Quanah Parker mural finished following heat delays
QUANAH, Texas (KAUZ) - A mural in downtown Quanah that honors the last Comanche chief is now complete after work on it was delayed due to the summer heat. The best part of it all is the artist’s connection to it. Quanah Parker Burgess, the artist, is a descendent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County sees high savings on energy use for its facilities
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those wondering if your tax dollars are going toward higher energy costs can rest easy tonight. Wichita County’s energy provider gave a presentation Friday showing the county is projected to save over $200,000 this year on energy usage. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and...
newschannel6now.com
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
newschannel6now.com
First Step in need of donations from community
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step in Wichita falls is providing safety and healing to victims of family violence and sexual assault. Since the pandemic began, the number of those needing help from the nonprofit has only gone up. With the increase in victims comes the need for more...
newschannel6now.com
One hospitalized after shooting at Scotland Park Motel
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 2 a.m. Officers were reportedly sent to the Scotland Park Motel on Central Freeway and found a man had been shot in the hip. Police said the suspected shooter, 48-year-old Chadwick Smith, was still at the scene and in possession of the gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Passenger in July crash dies from injuries
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said a passenger involved in a July 22 crash in Wichita Falls has died. Police say a 58-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released by police, was using the center turn lane of Old Iowa Park Road to pass a truck when her vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting a GMC Terrain head-on.
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
newschannel6now.com
Polly is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Polly is a calm dog who loves to carry around her stuffed toy. If you are interested in adopting our...
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
Pork Chop is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Pork Chop. He’s a calm dog who is in need of a loving family.
Comments / 0